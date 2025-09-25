EU farmers welcome MEP rejection of forest monitoring law

The group representing farm organisations in EU member states has welcomed a vote in a joint European Parliament committee rejecting a new forest monitoring law.

Copa Cogeca, which also represents agricultural co-operatives in the EU, said that the joint meeting of MEPs on the agriculture and environment committees "logically" rejected the proposed forest monitoring framework.

The proposed framework, which already received the backing of EU member states during the summer, aims to create a "comprehensive forest knowledge base", to offer better data and easier access to information "promoting the sustainable management and the multiple function of forests".

Under this framework, the European Commission, in cooperation with EU member states, would set up and operate a monitoring system to ensure "harmonised" forest data, building on the existing measurement systems of the member states.

The proposal is seen as the main legislative initiative stemming from the EU Forest Strategy for 2030.

However, the joint parliament committee voted 80 to 46 to reject the law.

Copa said that the result - if it is replicated in a full session of the parliament - is foreseeable as the proposal is "disconnected from field realities".

"This decision addresses the long-standing concerns of European forest owners who have consistently emphasised the risks of introducing unnecessary administrative burdens," Copa said.

"For over two years, our organisations have highlighted that forest monitoring should serve as a support tool, not a top-down compliance mechanism, to ensure that forests thrive while respecting the diverse realities across Europe.

The farm organisation said that the outcome in the parliament committee this week "reflects a much needed commitment" to work more closely with with the people who will be the ones to implement legislation.

"The focus should be on capacity building, mutual learning and and knowledge exchange with member states, and relevant EU and international institutions should bridge the gap between the most and least advanced member states in the field of requirements for EU forest reporting," Copa said.

The group called on MEPs to uphold the committee's rejection during the upcoming full sitting of the parliament.