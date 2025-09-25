2025 Ploughing 'extremely positive' for sport - competitor

Renowned ploughman, Jer Coakley, has confirmed the success of the 2025 National Ploughing Championships for the sport of ploughing.
Reflecting on the three days of competition held recently at Screggan in Co Offaly, the Cork-based suckler and tillage farmer highlighted the large crowds that gathered to see the competitors going through their paces.
Coakley said: “All of this is extremely positive.
“And we need to build on this for the future. The National Ploughing Association has done a tremendous job over recent years in raising the profile of the sport.
“Ireland’s recent success in World and European Championships has helped the cause of ploughing in this part of the world.
Coakley is concerned that the continuing contraction in farm numbers throughout Ireland will diminishe the pool of young people with a potential interest in ploughing.
He said: “Not that long ago when mixed farming practices were the backbone of Irish agriculture, ploughing was practised on a very wide-scale basis. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case."
Meanwhile, the last major ploughing championship event of 2025 takes place near Banbridge in Co Down this weekend.
The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association hosts the Five Nations Championship over two days - Friday, September 26, and Saturday September 27.
The countries competing are the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.
Representing the Republic of Ireland will be John Cotterell from Co. Kilkenny in the conventional class and Eric Wickham in the reversible class
Senior Conventional Test Match
1st: Martin Kehoe, Wexford
2nd: Matthew Simms, Donegal
Kverneland Reversible Test Match
1st: Jer Coakley, Cork West
2nd: John Whelan, Wexford
Junior A Conventional Plough Class
1st: John O’Brien Jnr, Tipperary South
2nd: Tom Duffy, Tipperary North
Junior B Conventional Plough Class
1st: Michael Donegan, Kerry
2nd: Joseph Twomey, Cork East
Macra Two-furrow Conventional Plough Class
1st: Shane Caulfield, Wexford
2nd: Aoife Hennessy, Kilkenny
Standard Three-furrow Reversible Plough Class
1st: Padraig Walsh, Cork West
2nd: Francis Harney, Wexford
Special Horse Plough Class
1st: Jeremiah Delaney, Cork East
2nd: James Kilgarrif, Galway
Vintage Two-furrow Mounted Plough Class
1st: Oliver Smyth, Meath
2nd: Thomas Beausang, Waterford
Vintage Two-furrow Trailed Plough Class
1st: David Grattan, Down
2nd: Aenas Horan, Kerry