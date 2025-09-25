Delivering medal-winning performances from calves in Donegal

In this fourth instalment of the series, we hear how recently re-formulated milk replacer Olympian is helping Co. Donegal farmer, James P. McGee, get the best from his dairy calf-to-beef herd.

Since returning to calf rearing five years ago, Co. Donegal farmer and renowned sheepdog breeder and trials competitor, James P. McGee, is now seeing medal-winning performances from his dairy-bred, pre-weaned beef calves too.

James, who farms in partnership with his son, James Jnr at Creggan, Ballybofey, receives huge on-farm support from wife Karen and daughters Rachel and Laura.

Running a flock of 300 ewes, the McGees took a break from full-time calf rearing and farming cattle back in 2020 so James P could focus more on his sheepdog business while competing in trials at home and abroad.

James and Karen McGee, alongside their two dogs, who play a central role in daily life on the farm.

Well known in sheepdog circles, operating under the Glencregg prefix, James P. won the World Sheep Dog title in 2011 with his dog Becca, who also claimed two Irish National titles.

Becca went on to mother Glencregg Silver, who won the International Supreme title in 2014 when only 17 months-of-age. Silver then went on to collect several major trial wins.

James P. said: “We used to keep 40 suckler cows, but our land and weather didn’t really suit them, so we focused exclusively on sheep and the dogs for a while.

“However, as our children grew up, they started buying a few calves to rear and before long we were back in cattle ourselves.

“We started with just 10 calves but have steadily built numbers up and are now rearing about a 100 a year. We buy in a batch of two-to-three-week-old calves in the spring – typically two thirds Friesian and one third Angus.”

The McGees always pay scrupulous attention to hygiene and make sure the young calves are housed in clean, dry, well-ventilated pens on arrival.

Calf health and condition are monitored closely.

“We want a healthy start for our calves and haven’t had any major disease issues so far," James P. said.

"Getting the basics right early on certainly reaps dividends.

"And feeding them properly too, from day one with a well formulated, high quality proven calf milk replacer – through clean feeding equipment – really sets them up to thrive and perform throughout the pre-weaned period."

Recently re-formulated, Olympian from Volac Milk Replacers Limited Ireland has always been the product of choice for the McGees, simply because of its excellent mixability and ability to deliver consistent performance.

“Olympian does a great job for us. It mixes easily whether you are re-constituting it manually or feeding it through the automatic feeder, and it is great value for money,” James P. said.

New Olympian Instant has been precision-formulated for cost effective growth in pre-weaned beef calves sourced from commercial dairy units.

Recent independent trials have also highlighted its medal-winning performance.

At 22% crude protein, 20% fat, it comes complete with a balanced protein and energy profile based on concentrated whey protein, fortified with palm, coconut, and rapeseed oil, plus vegetable protein (no soya).

The re-formulated product also contains Progut Extra, Gardion, and butyrate.

Progut supports the beef calf’s immune system and promotes beneficial gut bacterial.

It is derived from the filtrated brewer’s yeast strain S. cerevisiae, which is hydrolysed in a patented process and is rich in soluble manno-oligosaccharides and beta-glucans.

The addition of the proven garlic-derived Gardion health supplement, the fatty acid butyrate - together with an optimum balance of vitamins and minerals - completes the exciting pre-weaned beef calf nutrition package offered by the new product.

The McGees rear their bought-in calves on new Olympian Instant for eight to nine weeks.

Until recently, they used a six-teat feeder but with numbers growing they invested in an automatic feeder.

“Once the calves got accustomed to the new feeder, it made everything so much easier,” James P. said.

“Now, when I go into the shed, the calves look fantastic and so healthy. And they are lying down content after feeding instead of rushing to the gate. That’s such a good sign.

“In fact, there’s no slack growth period at all. They thrive from day one right through to finishing.”

Post-weaning, the McGees average 1.5kg to 2kg per day, with the bullocks primarily off grass, both grazed and zero grazed.

Last year’s cattle killed out at 334kg, while this year’s batch are performing better on zero grazing, with the Angus achieving 630kg and the Friesians averaging 520kg before being housed in the shed for finishing.

Away from farming, James P. recently launched an online sheepdog training programme to help others improve their skills in handling and training dogs.

“We only launched the service back in May 2022, but the response has been incredible," he said.

"It’s been a hugely encouraging first few years for us with the new venture.”

