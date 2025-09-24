518,404 movements of cattle through dealer herd numbers last year - minister

Latest figures show there were "518,404 movements" of cattle through- into and out of - dealer herd numbers last year.

The figures were confirmed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, in response to a parliamentary question raised by the Fianna Fáil TD, Ryan O'Meara.

Minister Heydon also told the deputy that there had been 759,640 movements of cattle through dealer and associated herd numbers in 2024.

Separately the TD for Tipperary North had questioned the minister on the number of herd numbers "that have been re-designated as dealer numbers since January, 2022".

According to Minister Heydon there have been 26 new dealers registered since January 1, 2022.

He also detailed to the deputy that a dealer is classified as "a natural or legal person who buys and sells animals commercially, either directly or indirectly, who has regular turnover of these animals and who within a maximum of 30 days of buying animals, resells them or relocates them, from the first premises to other premises, not within his or her ownership".

Minister Heydon said that "regular turnover means the buying and reselling within 30 days of more than 100 bovine or more than 100 swine animals in any 12 month period".

A dealer must be registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine by applying through their regional veterinary office.

There is, according to Minister Heydon, "no requirement" for a herd number to be re-designated as a dealer number.

Currently where an operator meets the threshold for definition as a dealer they are required to obtain a dealer number which is in a specific numbering format so that it is easily identifiable.

The minister added: "There is no requirement that a person's ordinary herd number be made dormant if they are also operating as a dealer but there must be complete separation between the dealer establishment and any other farming enterprise."