Temporary TB compensation payments backlog 'has been cleared' - Heydon

A temporary backlog in TB compensation payments "has been cleared" according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

The minister told the Fianna Fáil TD, Ryan O'Meara, that because of the "continued increase" in TB disease levels in recent years there had been a corresponding increase in the volume of TB compensation payments.

This according to the minister had "resulted in a temporary backlog in payments".

According to Minister Heydon the remainder of payments to farmers were paid last week but it may have taken a number of days for payments to reach farmers' bank accounts.

He also stressed that the priority is to "decrease bovine bTB disease levels to ensure that the impact this disease has on farm families both financially and emotionally is lessened".

Earlier this month the minister published his new TB action plan which includes five key measures, underpinned by 30 actions which aims to:

Support herds free of bTB to remain free;

Reduce the impact of wildlife on the spread of bTB;

Detect and eliminate bTB infection as early as possible in herds with a breakdown and avoid a future breakdown;

Help farmers to improve all areas of on-farm biosecurity;

Reduce the impact of known high-risk animals in spreading bTB.

Minister Heydon told Deputy O'Meara that by addressing TB disease levels in Ireland "through the implementation of the actions in this plan we will be able to tackle this disease in a meaningful manner and better protect farm families in Ireland from this disease".

Separately the minister was also asked by Deputy O'Meara what specific additional measures will apply to dealers in his TB action plan.

Related Stories

Minister Heydon told the deputy that where a dealer or an associated herd number enters into a breakdown they will be restricted.

"In order to be deresticted each herd number must undergo two clear skin tests.

"The management of dealer and associated herd numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure that they do not pose an increased risk of transmitting bTB to neighbouring herds," the minister added.