Heydon confirms EU environment chief to visit Ireland on nitrates

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has confirmed that the European Commissioner for Environment will visit Ireland for talks on the nitrates derogation.

The minister met with Commissioner Jessika Roswall in Brussels yesterday (Tuesday, September 24) to discuss Ireland's request for a continuation of the nitrates derogation under the next Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

Minister Heydon said he emphasised the importance of the derogation to the commissioner, and also extended a formal invitation to come to Ireland.

The purpose of the visit, the minister said, would be to "view first hand the collaborative work being done" by the agri-food sector on improving water quality.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Heydon said: "I very much appreciate the engagement by Commissioner Roswall and the constructive nature of the discussion.

"This meeting follows a visit from senior [commission environment] officials...to Ireland last week ,which included a visit to a derogation farm in Co. Meath.

On the commissioner's impending visit, Minister Heydon said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Commissioner Roswall for a visit that will provide a further opportunity for engagement in a very practical way.

"Securing an extension to Ireland's nitrates derogation remains a key government priority," the minister commented.

"In the time ahead, government will continue to engage and work constructively with stakeholders at both a national and a European level on the next Nitrates Action Programme and nitrates derogation, to ensure we put forward the strongest case possible to secure its retention post-2025 as well as delivering on improved water quality," the minister said.

The nitrates derogation is a provision within the EU Nitrates Directive allowing a higher limit on the application of livestock manure nitrogen (N) to land.

Ireland is seeking permission to continue applying in excess of 170kg live­stock manure N per hectare from 2026.

Currently, the derogation is limited to 220kgN/ha in most parts of the country, and 250kgN/ha in a considerably smaller portion of the country.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the derogation facilitates, and is justified by, Ireland’s unique grass-based outdoor livestock production systems, which are based around high precipitation, a long grass growing season, and our ability to produce high yielding crops of grass that take up and utilise high levels of nitrogen.