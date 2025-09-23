Watch: Opinion - Ploughing 2025 was a resounding success

Last week’s National Ploughing Championships 2025 was a remarkable success when assessed across all of the metrics that can be used to characterise the event.

From a logistical point of view, the weather held up well, while ground conditions remained excellent at all times.

This meant that everyone taking part found the experience of it all more than fulfilling, including commercial exhibitors, visitors, and those involved in the myriad ploughing competitions.

As is always the case, politicians from across the country flocked to the Co. Offaly venue.

And it is worth pointing out that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, was extremely visible at Screggan – during the first two days of the ploughing championships at least.

So, might this be a portent of things to come, courtesy of the upcoming Budget 2026 perhaps?

Just before the championships kicked off in earnest the minister on an evening in Naas addressed a large group of extremely agitated tillage farmers - all deeply concerned about the future of their industry.

It was one of those very rare occasions when a real and genuine discussion was had on a subject that gets to the very heart of Irish agriculture.

The minister made very clear his view that Irish tillage is under real pressure at the present time. So the core question now arises: can he deliver for the sector at the upcoming Budget?

There is growing optimism that the government will agree a bespoke support package for the crops’ sector over the coming weeks.

But as is always the case, everything comes down to the amount of money that is actually put on the table.

Meanwhile, back at Screggan, the ploughing competitors were thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Both participants and judges lauded the high-quality ground conditions that were availed of over the three days of the championships.

It was also encouraging to see to see so many members of the general public making their way out to the competition plots.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) should be congratulated for the sterling efforts made over recent years in re-kindling such strong support for an art form that reflects all that is good about Irish agriculture.

Leading the way in this regard are the horse ploughing enthusiasts, who are always such a big draw with members of the public.

And let us not forget the conversation had between President Michael D. Higgins and JJ Delaney, from Co. Cork, down at the horse ploughing plots on day one of the championships, a true highlight of the event.