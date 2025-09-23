PSNI investigating theft of 20 sheep in Co. Antrim

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information concerning a theft of 20 sheep in Ballymena, Co. Antrim

The theft is reported to have occurred from land adjacent to the Cromkill Road in Ballymena between August 21 and August 28, 2025.

The police of Mid and East Antrim are requesting that anyone who has information regarding the theft, or noticed suspicious activity between these dates, to contact them by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 700 of September 18.

This incident follows two other major sheep thefts in Northern Ireland in the last three months.

In early August, PSNI reported that 21 sheep were stolen in Glenelly Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Additionally, there was another theft in late July, where 21 lambs were taken from a field in the Meenagorp Road area of Plumbridge village, also in Co. Tyrone.

Separately, the charity Crimestoppers announced last week that it will be offering a reward up to £3,500 for information that results in the arrest and conviction of people responsible for rural thefts.

The initiative has been launched following a "recent spate of high value agricultural thefts in the Fermanagh, Omagh and Mid Ulster areas".

PSNI Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said: "We hope this cash reward will encourage those with information about recent thefts of items including quad bikes, to tell Crimestoppers what they know.

Related Stories

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police and the reward is paid directly by them.

“The charity guarantees that everyone who contacts them stays 100% anonymous”.

According to Chief Inspector Fallis, the £3,500 reward will be offered for a period of three months up to December 17, 2025.

“I would urge anyone with knowledge about these recent crimes to please get in touch with the charity by calling their 24/7 contact centre on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website, Crimestoppers-uk.org,” he added.