CSO: Producer prices for dairy products up 11.1% in year to August

Producer prices for food products increased by 4.4% in the 12 months to August 2025, according to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However producer prices for dairy products in particular showed a "notable" increase accelerating by 11.1% in the 12 month period to the end of August.

Producer prices for meat and meat products also rose by 7.3% over the same timeframe but in contrast the price paid for vegetables and animal oils and fats declined by 16.2%.

The latest CSO Wholesale Price Index (WPI) report outlines that in general producer price inflation showed "no change" in August 2025.

But in a move that will be welcomed wholesale electricity prices dropped by 3.3% in August 2025 when compared with July 2025 and were 4.0% lower than August 2024.

"They have fallen by 75.1% when compared with the peak that occurred in August 2022," according to the CSO.

In addition to the drop in electricity prices wholesale prices for construction products saw no change in August 2025 but rose by 0.6% in the 12 months since August 2024.

According to the CSO the most notable annual increases and decreases in construction products included:

All other metal fittings: (+7.4%);

Plaster: (+6.4%);

Copper pipes and fittings: (+5.5%);

Ready mixed mortar and concrete: (+4.5%);

Plumbing materials: (+3.7%);

Electrical Fittings: (-3.4%).

Separately earlier this month latest figures from Eurostat showed that in the second quarter of 2025, the average price of agricultural output in the EU rose by 5.6% compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Agricultural output prices in the second quarter of 2025 were higher than the same quarter of 2024 in every EU country, with the exception of Greece.

The highest rates of change were in Latvia (+21.8%), Ireland (+21.1%) and Luxembourg (+18.4%).

According to Eurostat there were sharp price rises for key agricultural products for the second quarter of 2025 with the same quarter of 2024 such as eggs (+27.8%), fruit (+21.1%) and milk (+13.3%).

By contrast, there were sharp rates of decline for olive oil (-39.9%) and potatoes (-29.1%).