DAFM restricts 343 herds after IDR inspections

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has completed almost 4,000 identification and registration (IDR) inspections so far this year.

The latest data from the department shows that officials had undertaken 3,912 IDR inspections up to September 10.

Following these inspections, 343 herds were issued with compliance notices advising of a herd restriction.

These notices related to serious identification, registration and movement non-compliances.

DAFM said that 161 withdrawal notices have been issued to farmers who engaged with the department to resolve the non-compliances identified at the inspection.

Since 2023, DAFM has been managing cases of non-compliance on livestock traceability through fixed penalty notices (FPNs) instead of cross compliance penalties.

In the event of serious non-compliance with livestock identification and movement rules being found, the department has the power to issue a fixed payment notice at a flat rate of €250.

Failure to pay that penalty within 28 days could result in a court appearance and an increased risk of further inspection.

"No fixed penalty notices (FPN) have issued in relation to non-compliances identified as part IDR inspections, nor has any farmer faced a court appearance," a DAFM spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

"The department is currently reviewing all herds that remain restricted following an IDR inspection and are considering the next steps required," they added.

The department said that trends identified at IDR inspections to date show that farmers who were issued compliance notices "had multiple tagging and record keeping non-compliances".

To avoid an IDR compliance notice, DAFM reminded farmers of the following: