Ensuring an efficient grazing infrastructure to drive performance

As we come into back-end of the year, grazing infrastructure should be analysed to ensure it allows for efficient and cost-effective milk production.

Good grazing infrastructure ensures that cows do not have to endure long walks to and from the parlour, that there is plenty of access to paddocks, and that roadways are in good shape and can accommodate the number of cows - all of which aids in producing quality milk with little health issues.

A well thought-out grazing infrastructure and paddock design and layout ensures that the grass grown on farms is used effectively by grazing animals.

When talking about grazing infrastructure, there are two main aspects - paddock layout and roadway network development.

Since the abolishment of quotas in 2015, it can be said that many herds increased cow numbers without upgrading their farm farm roadways or increasing their paddock sizes, which is more than likely hindering grass intake and cow performance.

Improving your grazing infrastructure does require a significant investment, but this investment is essential to maximise grass intake amid increased meal, silage, or any supplementary feed costs.

A recent Teagasc study revealed that reducing grass allocation from a 36-hour allocation to every 12 hours resulted in a 0.12kg/day reduction in milk solids for first-lactation animals.

This is due to first lactation animals struggling to compete for high-quality grass during 12-hour allocations, as dominant cows tend to access the best grazing areas first, picking the lush, leafy grass and leaving lower-quality grass for younger or less dominant animals.

This study then showed that when cows were given a 36-hour allocation, competition for grass is reduced as there is simply more access to high quality grass, which will improve milk solids production.

A Teagasc survey also showed that on 135 commercial Irish dairy farms, farms with over 250 cows had an average of 33 paddocks, with 46% of these paddocks only suitable for 12-hour allocations.

On smaller farms with 100 cows or less, only 10% of paddocks were suitable for 12-hour allocations.

This further emphasises the point that many farms have increased cow numbers without taking into account that paddock sizes have to change in conjunction.

To calculate the size of the paddock required for three grazings for your herd, use the following formula:

Cow numbers X 19kg of grass (may vary between herds) X 1.5 days = cow requirement for three grazings ÷ 1,400kg DM/ha(pre-grazing yield) = the size of paddock in hectares to accommodate three grazings.

Example: 120 cows X 19kg DM grass X 1.5 days = 3,420 ÷ 1,400kg DM/ha = 2.44ha paddock required.

As a general rule of thumb, for a 100-cow herd, 5ac or 2ha will need to be allocated for a 36-hour grazing period - every 10 cows in the herd require 0.5 acres for 36-hour grazings.

The target should be to have cows out at grass for 300 days of the year, which can be difficult to achieve but is certainly easier if the roadway network and grazing infrastructure is allowing for shorter walks and plenty of access to paddocks.

Long distance walks can significantly impact on milk production and cow health, and contribute heavily to incidences of lameness in the herd.

A Teagasc Moorepark study observed the walking distances on 135 commercial dairy farms and discovered that, on average, the cows walked 548km/year.

However, there was a huge variation of farms, from 196km/year on an 86-cow farm to 1,141km/year on a 630-cow farm.

The mean maximum distance walked to a paddock in this study was 1,092m and was said to be the most influential factor impacting on walking distance per year, as it accounted for 82% of the variability.

The distance cows had to walk to the paddocks was largely dictated by the location of the milking parlour, which is simply not always in the farmers' hands to change.

However, farmers should try and make some sort of effort to put in additional roadway networks where they can to try and reduce the walking distances.

Instead of having one long roadway through the farm, putting in a few roadways off the main one might reduce the distance cows have to walk and improve access to paddocks.

Sometimes, reducing the walking distance is impossible on farms, but these farmers should be looking at improving the health traits and hoof health of their herd through breeding an efficient, resilient and robust cow, while also ensuring that roadway surfaces are constantly maintained and in good condition.