Muir: Over £4.6m approved under nature friendly farming scheme

Over £4.6million has been approved for farmers in Northern Ireland under the Farming with Nature Transition Scheme.

The scheme aims to increase the extent of habitats on farmed land across Northern Ireland.

The actions available will create new habitats, provide new green infrastructure, protect watercourses and contribute to carbon sequestration on farms.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs , Andrew Muir said the scheme is part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme and is the initial phase of a much wider Farming with Nature Package.

“Protecting and restoring our natural environment is one of my key priorities.

"The environmental actions to be carried out through this first scheme in the Farming with Nature Package will support habitat creation to deliver environmental public good, alongside food production.

“It is encouraging that the scheme has such a strong uptake showing there is a demand within the farming community to do more for nature.

"There have been 736 applications already approved for environmental actions and their supporting items, totalling £4.66 million.

"My officials are working at pace to develop further phases of the Farming with Nature package to realise my ambition to scale up nature friendly farming across Northern Ireland," Minister Muir, said.

The minister added that applications will open for the next phase of the scheme in 2026.

Farmers can receive up to £9,500 in 2026 to undertake a range of environmental actions, including supporting items to aid their implementation.

These actions include the creation of riparian buffer strips to improve water quality, and the planting of new hedgerows to provide cover for nesting birds and boost biodiversity.

A notification will be sent via DAERA message directly to every individual who submitted a scheme application confirming its outcome.

Successful applicants are reminded to only carry out works that have been approved on receipt of their notification and to complete works to the specifications outlined.

Minister Muir said that 87 applications are still undergoing necessary validation checks. These farm businesses will receive a notification advising this.