Factory quotes: Higher prices fall and lower prices steady this week

This week's factory quotes have seen some of the higher price offers from last week reduced for this week, while the lower offers last week have held for this week.

Base prices for prime cattle are now generally hovering above €7.00/kg, with some procurement bosses telling Agriland they expect base price to reduce again next week.

Despite this, market signals would indicate beef trade positivity into the year-end and early 2026.

This week, heifers are being quoted at €7.20/kg on the grid and steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €7.10/kg on the grid in general.

Some farmers are managing to secure higher base-price rates than this in cases.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), base quotes in Northern Ireland for 'U-3' steers and heifers this week is ranging from £6.30-£6.42/kg - an increase on last week.

In Northern Ireland, base quotes for 'O+3' cows is ranging from £5.20-£5.40/kg - the same as last week.

Cows are being quoted at up to €7.20/kg for 'U' grade cows, with several other outlets offering €7.00/kg.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €6.60-€6.90/kg, with 'O' grade cows being quoted at €6.60/kg in general.

'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.50/kg, generally speaking.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg for 'U' grades.

'R' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20-€7.30/kg, 'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.00/kg, and 'P' grade bulls at €6.90/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.10-€7.20/kg on the grid in general this week.