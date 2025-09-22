Zoetis Rispoval calf village returns to AXA National Dairy Show

Global animal health company Zoetis is set to return as the main sponsor for the Rispoval calf village at the 2025 AXA National Dairy Show.

The show will take place on October 10 and 11 at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Following its successful debut in 2024, the calf village will offer visitors a comprehensive showcase of calf care and youngstock solutions.

Aurelie Moralis, veterinary operations and marketing manager at Zoetis, said that the company is delighted to return as the headline sponsor of the Rispoval Calf Village at the National Dairy Show for the second consecutive year.

"Supporting calf health has been a cornerstone of Zoetis’ mission for over two decades, and the Rispoval brand continues to lead the way in respiratory protection for youngstock.

"Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal was the first intranasal vaccine on the market, designed to protect young calves from nine days-of-age against key pneumonia viruses such as RSV and Pi3.

"Evidence shows that the first 60 days in a calf’s life have a lifelong impact on their future health and productivity as dairy cows," she said.

Aurelie Moralis, veterinary operations and marketing manager at Zoetis Source: Columba O'Hare

Moralis said that interest in the updated Rispoval 2 protocol has been "incredibly strong".

"This protocol allows a single shot booster to be given intramuscularly from three months of age, providing an additional six months of protection for RSV and three months for Pi3.

"Farmers appreciate the simplicity and extended protection it offers—up to nine months of coverage against RSV and Pi3 with just two handlings.

"It’s a practical and effective way to safeguard calves during their most vulnerable stages, helping to set them up for long-term health and productivity," she said.

Zoetis is also introducing Protivity, the first and only modified-live vaccine licensed in Europe for the active immunisation of calves from one week of age to reduce clinical signs and lung lesions caused by Mycoplasma bovis infection.

"This pathogen is a major contributor to chronic bovine respiratory disease and can significantly impact calf welfare and performance," the Zoetis representative said.

"Protivity offers early protection when calves need it most, forming a vital part of a comprehensive respiratory health strategy.

"Together, Rispoval and Protivity provide farmers with a powerful toolkit to protect calves against key pneumonia pathogens during their critical early life stages.

"We look forward to meeting farmers at the show, understanding their challenges, and continuing to support high standards of animal health, welfare, and productivity," Moralis added.