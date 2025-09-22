Food bills continue to rise as grocery price inflation hits 6.3%

The cost of the weekly food shop in Ireland has continued to soar as new figures published today (Monday, September 22) show that grocery price inflation now stands at 6.3%.
The figures from Worldpanel by Numerator highlight the jump in grocery price inflation over the latest 12-week period, up from 5.4% in the previous 12 weeks.
According to Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator, back to school shopping boosted grocery sales by 6.1% in the four weeks to September 7.
"Convenience is also a priority, with an extra €1.6 million spent on fresh and frozen ready meals and cooking sauces compared with last year," Healy added.
The latest analysis also details that overall, shoppers spent an additional €68.8 million on groceries in the four weeks to September, compared with the same period last year.
One key trend that emerged in the latest 12-week period under review is that households with children also made "greater use of online shopping" - spending an additional €6.6 million compared with the previous month.
Their online shop included an additional spend of €1.2 million on sliced meats, yoghurts, breakfast cereals and biscuits as they stocked up for school lunches.
According to Worldpanel by Numerator shoppers were also on the lookout for promotions - spending €758 million on promotional lines during the latest 12-week period, an increase of 8.2% on the previous year.
The latest figures show that promotional spending now makes up 21.5% of all grocery sales.
Shopper favourites in this category included laundry, water, squash, and smoothies.