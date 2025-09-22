FTMTA confirm dates for 2026 Farm Machinery Show

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has confirmed the details for the 2026 Farm Machinery Show.

The event will be held once again at the Punchestown Exhibition and Event Centre in Co. Kildare, running from Tuesday, November 10 to Thursday, November 12, 2026.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said that returning to its traditional winter schedule has been a positive move.

“The success of the 2024 event has meant that the show will go ahead in 2026 as a biannual event.

"Holding the show in its previously established slot on the calendar, in addition to holding it every two years, was something that our executive council felt would resonate with both our members and their customers,” he said.

Farrelly noted that exhibitor space sold out in 2024, and current indications suggest stronger demand for the 2026 show.

"We attracted over 160 exhibitors, who showcased their wares in over 150,000 square feet of covered indoor space.

"Our membership is telling us they want this show back again in 2026 and with that they want more space.

“The strong interest we’ve already received about next year’s show, is why we’re announcing the date at this time whilst encouraging exhibitors to book early so as to avoid disappointment," he added.

FTMTA president Maurice Kelly, who assumed the role last January said that last year’s Farm Machinery Show was "a huge success".

"Of equal encouragement is how strongly the farm machinery market is currently performing.

"These performance levels have been reflected in the upbeat positive feedback we hear from our membership.

"The FTMTA machinery show provides a unique opportunity for manufacturers to meet their customers on the ground.

“The early interest expressed about the 2026 show is very encouraging and we’re looking forward to our return to Punchestown,” he said.

The FTMTA’s annual conference will be held at the Heritage Hotel in Killenard, Co. Laois on Wednesday, October 8.

Ahead of the conference, Michael Farrelly reported that FTMTA membership has grown by 15% over the past four years.

“This welcome increase underlines the sustained level of momentum within our industry alongside the support and networking opportunity being part of such a strong trade association offers.

"This year alone, we have run over 10 training courses for our members.

"This indicates the appetite throughout the industry, from dealer principals to parts advisors about upskilling, boosting in-house knowledge, improving operations and increasing profitability,” he said.

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.