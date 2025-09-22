Settled weather at first this week but possibly turning wetter

The coming week will bring largely settled weather with improving temperatures in the next few days, but it may turn wetter and windier towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

We will see a crisp, mainly dry and sunny start today (Monday, September 22), with any mist and fog patches clearing. Cloudier conditions will gradually spread from the north through the day, but sunny spells will continue in the south.

It will continue cooler than average, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in light northerly or variable breezes.

It will be mainly dry and chilly tonight with long clear spells. A few patches of mist and fog may form in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 6°, but a little lower in some rural parts with some grass frost.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23) will be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° with a light south to southeasterly breeze, increasing moderate along Atlantic coasts.

Tuesday night will be largely dry with clear spells at first, though cloud will thicken from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures should be 4° to 9°, mildest under cloudier skies in the west, with mostly light south to southeasterly breezes.

Wednesday (September 24) will see a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with just isolated patches of light rain or drizzle possible along western coastal fringes.

Highest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16° in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near the west coast.

Thursday is likely to see variable cloud and hazy sunshine. Most areas will be dry but some patchy light rain and drizzle is possible, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas or near to the south and east coast.

Highest temperatures will be 14° to 16° with light to moderate south to southeasterly breezes.

According to Met Éireann there is some uncertainty in the forecast after that, but wet and windy weather may move in from the Atlantic.