Watch: Talking milk supply & driving milk solids through grass this autumn

After a strong year of grass growth and milk solids production on many farms throughout the country so far this year, Agriland spoke with Tirlán's Milk Solids Growth Programme manager, Bryan Harte about milk supply and building farm covers.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore Co. Offaly last week, Harte looked at this year's quality of milk supply, driving on performance through grass, and remaining focused to build covers from now until the end of the grazing season.

According to Harte, Tirlán are expecting that milk supply volumes will be up by 6-7% at the end of the year and that butterfat and protein are running ahead of last year as well.

Speaking about the greater levels of litres and solids that farmers are producing, Harte believes it is a sign that when cows are really well looked after and getting the right levels of energy and grass, they can begin to express their genetic potential and produce their maximum amount of solids.

Reflecting on the strong grass growing year, Harte added that April and May were "the two best grass growing months we've seen in a number of years".

Harte commented that "there is no replacement to grass", adding that 2025 has been a particularly strong grass growing year in the majority of Tirlán's area.

However, he pointed out that in recent months, soil moisture deficits have hindered growth and farmers' ability to build covers, but said for the most parts, diets have been based on grass and maximising grass intakes.

When grass intakes are squeezed due to weather or conditions, Harte stressed that it is about getting supplements in as early as possible.

He said: "That's what is driving milk solids in most places."

Harte told Agriland that a couple of years ago, Tirlán found that there was an information gap around milk solids and felt that, while farmers were really interested in milk solids, they possibly did not have enough information on it.

He said a lot of the data that farmers were given on milk solids would have been six-weeks-old by the time they got it, so they decided to "bring information [on milk solids] on a live basis to farmers".

The Tirlán representative explained that there is three key pillars to the milk solids growth programme, with number one being the milk solids tracker which brings live milk solids information to farmers, shows what kilos of milk solids per cow/day you are producing, and also compares your production to the previous years.

The next pillar to this programme is the four ruminant and nutrition specialists out on farms in different parts of the country that are there for farmers that need clarification.

These specialists will also deal with each farmer on an individual basis, as every farm situation is different. The data the farmer receives can be interpreted and advice provided.

Harte noted: "What advice might work in one place, might not work in another."

The final pillar is the milk data analysis, where the science behind milk solids is translated into simplified data and presented to farmers.

A key part of this is the fat to protein ratio, according to Harte.

He highlighted if the ratio goes above 1:4, a farmer will receive a text message noting "that cows might not be getting their full energy requirements".

The idea is to "bring as much data as possible, simplify it on farm and present it to farmers", Harte added.

Harte acknowledged that many farmers are behind target in terms of building average farm covers and said they should "try and help grass at the minute".

In order to do this, he urged farmers to slow down their demand, which might require feeding some high dry matter baled silage to slow up the rotation or by feeding more concentrates or zero-grazing.

"We want to give grass the chance to be able to grow."

Harte also warned that grass growth will begin to slow down in the next two weeks and reminded farmers that "grass will always grow grass".

"Whatever grass we have now, we are going to slow down the demand and give the farm the best chance to grow", the Tirlán representative added.