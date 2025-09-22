Dairymaster pays tribute to its founder Ned Harty

Dairy equipment manufacturer Dairymaster has paid tribute to its founder and managing director Ned Harty, who has passed away.

In a post on social media, the company said it was sharing news of Ned's passing "with deep sadness".

He founded Dairymaster in 1968, and in doing so established a business that would grow to the point of reaching farmers on a global scale with its technology.

Dairymaster said that Ned was a "true innovator, creator and visionary whose ideas transformed dairy farming", and that he was a "natural born engineer".

The business said that he encouraged and inspired engineers and designers to "push boundaries", and that he nurtured a culture of "creativity, courage and continuous improvement".

"Ned took immense pride not only in the products we built but also in the people who built them. He gave many people their start, opening doors and creating opportunities they could never have imagined," Dairymaster said.

"With his guidance, countless individuals grew to become some of the best engineers in the world."

Dairymaster described Ned as leading by example, and as a "dedicated, hands-on leader".

The company also said he valued his customers and took time to listen to them.

"He took pride in the service he provided and used that to build his loyal customer base. His passion for farming, engineering and people was evident in everything he did," Dairymaster said.

"What he built in the factory was extraordinary. If Ned couldn’t find a machine to do the work he needed, he would simply make it himself.

"His work and products went on to compete with, and often surpass, those of the largest companies in the world. A man from Kerry took on global giants in the dairy industry and won," the company added.

According to Dairymaster, Ned was a "man of great integrity and determination".

"His life's work has left an enduring mark not only on Dairymaster, but also on the global dairy industry and on the many lives he touched along the way," the business said.

"Ned will be greatly missed, but his spirit, vision and legacy will live on in Dairymaster and in all of us who had the privilege to work alongside him."