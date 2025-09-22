Future CAP and EU trade policy to dominate agri ministers meeting

The European Commission's proposals for the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and the EU's trade policies, will be the key topics at a meeting of the bloc's agriculture ministers today (Monday, September 22).

Speaking ahead of a meeting in the Council of the EU (council of ministers) later, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said: "Today’s meeting provides a timely opportunity to engage with my EU counterparts on the commission’s proposals for the next EU Budget and CAP post-2027.

"These proposals represent a major change in how the future CAP will be funded and managed, and I have significant concerns which I will raise in this regard," Minister Heydon added.

"Ireland will continue to engage actively and constructively in the negotiations. But we will be clear in defending our priorities: a CAP that is workable and flexible, that balances economic, social, and environmental sustainability, and that is backed by adequate EU funding," he said.

The minister said that Ireland's CAP Consultative Committee has been meeting to raise the concerns of stakeholders as part of Ireland's consideration of the draft CAP proposals.

On the issue of trade (which is expected to see the EU-Mercosur Trade Deal play the largest part in discussions), Minister Heydon said: "I will highlight that free and fair trade is a cornerstone of our European values, our prosperity and our food security. However, we must ensure that EU trade agreements continue to defend our more vulnerable sectors and ensure that our farmers’ livelihoods are not undermined.

"I will continue to emphasise our specific concerns in relation to the Mercosur agreement and its implications for European and Irish beef farming.

Apart from the wider agricultural ministers meeting, Minister Heydon will meet bilaterally with his counterparts from France and the Czech Republic.

The twin issues of the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement and the future of CAP both saw significant progress over the summer, with the commission publishing its proposals for the future of CAP, as well as submitting the Mercosur trade deal to the council and European Parliament for approval.

On Mercosur, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris said recently that farmers' livelihoods must not be undermined through "weak or ineffective" environmental standards in other countries.

The Tánaiste was asked about EU free trade agreements (FTAs), such as the Mercosur agreement, in a series of parliamentary questions recently.

Independent Ireland TD Ken O'Flynn asked the Tánaiste about the the consultation that has taken place with Irish farm organisations regarding the Mercosur deal; and if their concerns have been incorporated into Ireland’s negotiating position.

In his response, the Tánaiste said: "Our position is clearly outlined in the programme for government, which states that the government will work with like-minded EU countries to stand up for Irish farmers and defend our interests in opposing the current Mercosur trade deal.

"In our trade negotiations, we have always been guided by standing up for and defending the interests of Irish farmers, along with securing enhanced market access opportunities for them and Irish agri-food exports," Minister Harris said.