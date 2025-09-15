Harris: Farmers must not be 'undermined' by standards in other countries

The Tánaiste, Simon Harris has said farmers' livelihoods must not be undermined through "weak or ineffective" environmental standards in other countries.

The Tánaiste was asked about EU free trade agreements (FTAs), such as the Mercosur agreement, in a series of parliamentary questions last week (September 2025).

Independent Ireland TD, Ken O'Flynn asked the Tánaiste about the the consultation that has taken place with Irish farm organisations regarding the Mercosur deal; and if their concerns have been incorporated into Ireland’s negotiating position.

In his response, the Tánaiste said: "Our position is clearly outlined in the programme for government, which states that the government will work with like-minded EU countries to stand up for Irish farmers and defend our interests in opposing the current Mercosur trade deal.

"In our trade negotiations, we have always been guided by standing up for and defending the interests of Irish farmers, along with securing enhanced market access opportunities for them and Irish agri-food exports."

"Throughout the negotiations of this agreement, the government made clear to the European Commission Ireland’s key requirements in regard to the deal.

"We repeatedly raised concerns in relation to our priority areas of climate, biodiversity, deforestation, as well as protections and assurances in regard to incomes of farmers in Ireland," he added.

The Tánaiste also said that the government has remained in "regular contact" with stakeholders during negotiations, including the agriculture, environment and business sectors.

He outlined that he spoke with the leaders of Ireland's farm organisations in August, along with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

The Tánaiste said: "It is now important that we take time to assess the package text in its entirety to understand if our concerns with the agreement have been adequately addressed.

"As part of this process, I and my officials will intensify our engagement with the commission, with like-minded EU member states, and importantly with stakeholders in Ireland in the period ahead.

"Pending that examination, Ireland’s position on the EU-Mercosur agreement remains as clearly outlined in the programme for government," he added.