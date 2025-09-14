Table: Sample vaccination plans for dairy calf-to-beef farms

Most livestock farmers have seen firsthand the value of having an effective vaccination plan in place for the cattle in their herds.
There are vaccinations available for a large variation of diseases that impact cattle and sheep.
When developing a vaccination plan for your herd, it is advisable to contact your local veterinary practitioner to identify the key diseases to vaccinate for.
At a recent Teagasc DairyBeef500 farm walk, two sample vaccination plans were highlighted as a guide for farmers.
Table A and Table B below detail two separate sample vaccination plans for dairy-calf-to-beef farms:
Table A: Subcutaneous and intranasal programme:
|Animal Age
|Vaccine/Dose
|Prevents
|Route
|3 weeks
|Pneumonia
|RSV, PI3, Mannheimia (Pasteurella)
|Subcutaneous
|3 weeks
|IBR intranasal
|IBR
|Intranasal
|5 weeks
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|7 weeks
|Pneumonia booster
|RSV, PI3, Mannheimia
|Subcutaneous
|9 weeks
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|12 weeks
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
|2 weeks pre-housing
|Pneumonia
|RSV, PI3, Mannheimia
|Subcutaneous
|10 months
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
|14–15 months
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|16 months
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
Table B: Intranasal and delayed pneumonia vaccination:
|Animal Age
|Vaccine/Dose
|Prevents
|Route
|1–3 weeks
|Pneumonia
|RSV, PI3
|Intranasal
|2 weeks
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intranasal
|6 weeks
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|10 weeks
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|12 weeks
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
|6 months
|Pneumonia
|RSV, PI3, Mannheimia
|Intramuscular
|7 months
|Pneumonia booster
|RSV, PI3, Mannheimia
|Intramuscular
|9 months
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
|14 months
|Clostridia
|Clostridial diseases
|Subcutaneous
|15 months
|IBR live
|IBR
|Intramuscular
Pneumonia is one of the most common diseases in calf-to-beef systems and is the main cause of death in animals over one month old.
Particularly high risk periods for pneumonia are at the calf-rearing stage - just after arrival and also at winter housing.
Ideally, animals should be vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the risk period so where cattle are being housed for the winter, the advice is to vaccinate at least two weeks prior to housing.