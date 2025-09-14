Table: Sample vaccination plans for dairy calf-to-beef farms

Most livestock farmers have seen firsthand the value of having an effective vaccination plan in place for the cattle in their herds.

There are vaccinations available for a large variation of diseases that impact cattle and sheep.

When developing a vaccination plan for your herd, it is advisable to contact your local veterinary practitioner to identify the key diseases to vaccinate for.

At a recent Teagasc DairyBeef500 farm walk, two sample vaccination plans were highlighted as a guide for farmers.

Table A and Table B below detail two separate sample vaccination plans for dairy-calf-to-beef farms:

Table A: Subcutaneous and intranasal programme:

Animal Age Vaccine/Dose Prevents Route 3 weeks Pneumonia RSV, PI3, Mannheimia (Pasteurella) Subcutaneous 3 weeks IBR intranasal IBR Intranasal 5 weeks Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 7 weeks Pneumonia booster RSV, PI3, Mannheimia Subcutaneous 9 weeks Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 12 weeks IBR live IBR Intramuscular 2 weeks pre-housing Pneumonia RSV, PI3, Mannheimia Subcutaneous 10 months IBR live IBR Intramuscular 14–15 months Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 16 months IBR live IBR Intramuscular Source: Teagasc

Table B: Intranasal and delayed pneumonia vaccination:

Animal Age Vaccine/Dose Prevents Route 1–3 weeks Pneumonia RSV, PI3 Intranasal 2 weeks IBR live IBR Intranasal 6 weeks Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 10 weeks Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 12 weeks IBR live IBR Intramuscular 6 months Pneumonia RSV, PI3, Mannheimia Intramuscular 7 months Pneumonia booster RSV, PI3, Mannheimia Intramuscular 9 months IBR live IBR Intramuscular 14 months Clostridia Clostridial diseases Subcutaneous 15 months IBR live IBR Intramuscular Source: Teagasc

Related Stories

Pneumonia is one of the most common diseases in calf-to-beef systems and is the main cause of death in animals over one month old.

Particularly high risk periods for pneumonia are at the calf-rearing stage - just after arrival and also at winter housing.

Ideally, animals should be vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the risk period so where cattle are being housed for the winter, the advice is to vaccinate at least two weeks prior to housing.