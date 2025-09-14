Anticipated 580hp tractor from Rostselmash announced

The sale of Buhler Industries, which owned Versatile, to Basak Traktor of Turkey, did not dampen the ambition of Rostselmash to have big tractors in its line-up.

Before the sale, the Russian tractor maker painted Versatile models in its distinctive red and white livery and sold them as the 3000 series, complete with Cummins engines at their heart.

This arrangement was interrupted by events in Ukraine, which eventually brought about the sale of Buhler Industries, leaving a large gap at the top end of Rostselmash's range.

As reported by Agriland earlier this year, the company has already developed a transmission suitable for tractors of up to 620hp, but it did not have a tractor to put it in.

Designed for the Steppes of central Europe, the Rostselmash 3580 will be the largest tractor built in Russia

That situation has been rectified, as the company confirms that a new series of high horsepower tractors are to be produced to fill the hole left by the Versatile models.

The machines will be designed and built inhouse, and will range from 440hp to 580hp, according to the company which stresses the reliance placed on its own resources in manufacturing them.

It is reported that two prototypes have already been built, which are presently undergoing field trials. Limited production likely to start after the trials have been completed next year.

The first tractor will be the Rostselmash 3580 which, like all the range, will have its own axles and high performance hydraulics delivering more than 400L/min.

There will also be a home-produced digital platform, known as Agrotronic, for automatic control and for monitoring the operation of the machine, although exactly what its capabilities will be is presently unknown.

Also undisclosed are any details of the engine. The company is already using Weichai WP12 engines in its 2000 series. This Chinese manufacturer has an agricultural range of 16.6L diesels that provide up to 760hp.

The Chinese Weichai WP17T engine is a six cylinder unit suitable for agricultural applications

Another suggestion is that a Russian-built Kamaz diesel engine will power the tractor, as these are available up to 700hp.

However, they are six cylinder 12L units designed, in conjunction with Liebherr, as truck engines and as such may prove a little light for this application.