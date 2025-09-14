DAFM plans to extend farm hazardous waste collections

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is planning to expand trial collections of farm hazardous waste.

The move follows an initial trial run in 2024 where three farm hazardous waste collection days took place.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), around 600 farmers used the service, with almost 95t of hazardous waste collected during the three events.

Farmers who availed of the trial run paid a fee directly to the waste management company for the collection service.

Under the EPA's National Hazardous Waste Management Plans (NHWMP) 2021-2027, the agency recommended a suitable national collection and transfer scheme for farm hazardous wastes.

DAFM and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment (DCEE), in conjunction with stakeholders, are currently working on developing this scheme.

The departments are planning to extend the trial collection days to approximately six in 2025.

The collections will take place at different locations around the country in order to inform best options for further farm hazardous waste management.

DAFM is currently seeking tenders from service providers to run the collections this year.

The successful tenderer will be responsible for planning the collection days and will liaise with DAFM on the site selection, arrangements, and the exact number of events.

The tender documents state that tenderers must "demonstrate compliance with all relevant environmental legislation and guidelines".

The department has also requested that there should be a minimum of 15 staff, who are experienced and suitably qualified and trained provided per collection day.

The estimated value of the contract is €400,000, excluding VAT.

The closing date for receipt of tenders or requests to participate is 5:00p.m on October 3, 2025.