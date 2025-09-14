Gardaí: 'Essential' drivers don't use sat-nav close to Ploughing site

An Garda Síochána has a significant policing operation in place for the National Ploughing Championships next week (September 2025).

Ploughing 2025 will take place in take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on September 16, 17 and 18.

Ahead of the event, Gardaí have outlined:

• A partial road closure of N52 between Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Birr, Co. Offaly.• Local road closures in place around Mucklagh village and the event site at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly• Attendees are requested not to follow Sat-Nav and map typing applications once close to the event site• Significant updates will be posted on An Garda Síochána Social media channels

With an anticipated in excess of 80,000 persons attending this event each day, Gardaí said that a traffic management and parking plan has been put in place, and that the assistance of all road users is required to allow traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times.

Gardaí are urging road users not attending the National Ploughing Championships to avoid the N52 between Tullamore and Birr.

Road users are also asked to avoid all approach roads to Mucklagh village and the event site at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from 6:00a.m on Tuesday, September 16, until 8:00p.m on Thursday, September 18.

According to the Gardaí, it is essential that drivers don't use sat-nav and map typing applications close to the event site as they may not have the up-to-date information on the specific traffic diversions for the event.

Over the course of the event persons are asked to listen to and comply with any direction by An Garda Síochána or stewards.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the event.

The plan identifies various routes that attendees should use depending on where their journey commences and a written description of their color-coordinated route, and parking zones.