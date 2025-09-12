Ploughing 2025: What are the options for getting to the site?

As the countdown to the 2025 National Ploughing Championships continues, many people will be thinking about how to get to the site.

The three-day event will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on September 16, 17 and 18.

Around 350 competitors are expected to take part in the various ploughing competitions.

The event will alsi include a wide range of attractions such as livestock; machinery; trade stands; fashion shows; live music and the brown breading baking competition.

If you are travelling to Screggan, be sure to call into the Agriland tent which will be located in the centre of the site at Block 3, Row 10, Stand 223.

With tens of thousands of people expected to attend the event daily, An Garda Síochána has released details of a traffic management and parking plan.

Where possible, visitors should use public transport and take the train or bus.

Bus Éireann are running a shuttle bus service from Tullamore and Portarlington train stations, for a fee.

Gardaí said people who are driving to the site should expect delays and plan for at least double the normal travel time due to traffic.

Drivers are advised to follow the signs approaching the site and not to use GPS.

When parking take note of the number, colour, or animal sign at the car park. If you have a smartphone, drop a pin when you park up, or take a picture of the sign to easily locate your car later.

The traffic management plan includes eight colour coded routes depending on where you are travelling from in the country.

The blue route will cater for traffic coming from Cork and Munster:

Traffic travelling northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) and proceed towards Thurles where Gardai will divert traffic along the event route onto Templemore and Roscrea along the N62.

At Birr, traffic will join the N52 travelling northbound via Kilcormac and Blueball and onto the designated blue car parks event site on the left and right hand side beside the event grounds.

The grey route applies to traffic coming from the south east (Kilkenny):

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East will travel north along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving at Portlaoise where traffic will be directed left at Junction 17 through Clonminham and onwards to Fairgreen Portlaoise, travelling along the N80 to Mountmellick.

At Derryclooney Bridge, Mountmellick traffic will be directed left and onto the R422 through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. At Coolagh Cross traffic will be directed right onto the R421 (Killurin Road). At Killurin Cross traffic will be directed left towards the event site and will park in the designated grey car parks.

The yellow route is for traffic travelling from the south east (Carlow):

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the south east will travel on the N80 towards Portlaoise. At Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise traffic will be directed right onto Rathbrennan and onto Junction 16 (M7). Traffic will then turn left to the Heath and left again at the Wheel Inn pub (sign-posted Portarlington).

Traffic will proceed to Kennells Cross and be turned left and travel towards Mountmellick town. All traffic will be directed through Mountmellick town and onto Tullamore via Killeigh. Traffic will then proceed to the yellow car parks.

The brown route is designated for traffic from Limerick, Kerry and the south west:

Traffic travelling northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 26 (Nenagh South) and will proceed on the N52 towards Borrisokane. In Borrisokane, traffic will take the N62 (signposted Portumna) and after 5km traffic will turn right onto the R438 to Cloghan.

In Cloghan traffic will turn onto the R357 before being directed to brown car parks beside the event grounds.

Source: An Garda Síochána

The purple route will apply if you are travelling from Dublin:

Traffic from Dublin to use the M4/M6 westbound to Junction 5 on the M6 (Kilbeggan) and then onto the N52 towards Tullamore for 4km, where at Durrow turn right onto L2005 (passing GAA Pitch) and travel for 2km, then turn left onto the R420 and travel for 2km to avail of a shuttle service to the site. Patrons on this route will park in the designated purple car park.

The pink route will be used for traffic coming from the North:

Traffic travelling from the North will travel via Mullingar and onto the N52 towards Tyrellspass. Traffic will be turned right into Tyrellspass Village and on to Kilbeggan Village via R446 (old N6).

Once through Kilbeggan Village turn left for Clara onto the R436. On the approach to Clara traffic will turn left onto the L2009 before joining the R420 Tullamore to Clara Road.

Traffic will then turn right at Coolnahiley and be directed to the pink car parks.

The green route is to be followed by traffic from the west:

Traffic travelling from the west will exit M6 motorway at Junction 6 (Horseleap, Clara) and will be directed towards Moate town. Traffic will then be directed left onto the Ballycumber Road.

At Ballycumber traffic will join the R436 (Ballycumber to Clara Road) before turning right on towards Rahan Village. At Rahan Village traffic will be directed onto the L2011 towards the event site and the green car parks.

The orange route will be used for traffic from the north: