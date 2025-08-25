Watch: Ploughing preparation in 'full swing' at Screggan Co. Offaly

An estimated 350 competitors are expected to take part in the 2025 National Ploughing Championships organisers revealed today (Monday, August 25)

The three day event will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on September 16, 17 and 18.

Today at the official launch of the show there was a sneak preview of what visitors can expect to enjoy at the event next month including prize-winning animals, tractors, sheep, ponies, brown bread bakers, musicians, crafters and a whole lot more.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, was also on hand to witness the launch of the 2025 National Ploughing Championships.

Minister Heydon said: "I look forward to it each year as it brings together people from across Ireland to showcase all that is good about our vibrant agricultural sector.

"As a farmer myself the Ploughing Championships has always been a really significant event and a huge occasion.

"That's because the ploughing celebrates rural life in Ireland, alongside the competitions, it showcases the great skills and abilities of some of the best plough men and women in the world."

Pictured (l-r): Anna Marie McHugh and Minister Martin Heydon. Source: National Ploughing Association

The launch featured prize-winning animals, tractors, sheep, ponies, brown bread bakers, musicians, and crafters.

The assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna Marie McHugh told Agriland today about the importance of tradition and the event.

She said: "The one thing about the National Ploughing Championship is we try to keep the tradition as much as we can, so we have ploughing and that's been there since 1931.

"The ploughing is not going anywhere, that's what we're about ultimately and people frown and think there's so much else happening.

"Ultimately we're the National Ploughing Organisation and that's what it's about, and I think the ploughing gives it the atmosphere."

According to the NPA, there will be millions of euros worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display.

The event will feature an extensive range of cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment, and already there is growing interest in the prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ competition.

The livestock section will have over 100 entries in competitions such as the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association All-Ireland Finals and the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, as well as many other breeds on display.

Visitors will gain insights into livestock management, genetics, nutrition, and animal healthcare.

Francie Gorman, president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), who was also at today's official launch, said: "I think the mood with farmers in general is very good this year. The weather has been very co-operative all year round.

"All sectors have been going good, although tillage farmers will be certainly concerned about the price they're getting for grain this year.

"It's no longer going to keep them in business, so something has to be done."

However he did also highlight farmers' ongoing concerns about Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).

Gorman said: "There was a new TB plan promised in the earlier part of the summer, we put in a very comprehensive submission from the IFA into the department and we're quite clear on that.

"Issues that are going to add cost at farm level, that cannot happen. The minister said today that proposals are imminent. So we expect an announcement very very shortly."

Gorman also believes that one of the key talking points at this year's National Ploughing Championship will be around the next generation of farmers.

According to the NPA today the 2025 National Ploughing Championships will see a record number of diverse and exciting businesses set to exhibit at the Local Enterprise Village.

In addition, the Local Enterprise Offices have also announced a partnership with Google, who will be on-site, helping small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) upskill in digital tools and AI.

The Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena also makes a return, showcasing groundbreaking technologies and cutting-edge ideas.

Visitors can enjoy the new Midlands Flavours, highlighting the very best local producers from Longford, Laois, Offaly, and Westmeath with cookery demonstrations every morning and afternoon.

A key attraction at this year’s National Ploughing Championships will be the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, with eight finalists competing live in Screggan for the coveted title of Ireland’s best brown bread baker.

The ‘Dome’ & ‘Hub’ marquees are also returning, creating the largest retail pop-up in the country, according to the NPA.

Ireland’s competitors for the upcoming World Ploughing Contest, Jer Coakley, west Cork (Reversible class) and Martin Kehoe, Wexford (Conventional class), received a warm send-off today ahead of their departure to Prague, where the 70th World Ploughing will take place.

The National Championships Ploughing Stakes has drawn a particularly strong programme this year, attracting entries from all over Ireland and Northern Ireland, with more than 350 competitors taking part.

NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh said: “Preparations are in full swing as this green field transforms into the bustling hub of the National Ploughing Championships.

"Just weeks ago, it was open countryside, now it’s set to welcome hundreds of thousands.

"It’s always a race against the clock, but the result is a one-of-a-kind celebration.”

All of the firm favourite attractions are set to return this year such as fashion shows, sheep shearing, hunter trials, fun fair, food fayre, craft demonstrations, and pony games.

A great cultural programme of local musicians and dance troops, threshing, loy digging, and baking competitions will also be on display.