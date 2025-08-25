Sheep Trade: Prices steady as new markets kick off for lambs

This week's sheep trade has seen most factories hold their price offers steady for both lambs and cull ewes.

Two new markets have kicked off for lambs in the past week with customers in Belgium and Italy seeking ram lambs over 45kg.

There are a range of buyers at marts across the country sourcing lambs to fill these contracts.

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.85/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €8.00/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight for this week. This is an increase of 0.5kg on carcass weight since last Monday.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.50-€4.60/kg for cull ewes this week, the same offer as last week after falling 20c/kg on the previous week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.80/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €8.00/kg on offer here again this week up to 22kg carcass weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.50/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.80/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 21.5kg carcass-weight this week.

This price is down 10c/kg from last week and the processor is also only paying up to 21.5kg carcass weight.

For cull ewes, Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus on carcass weights ranging from 35-43kg.

Lighter ewes are being quoted at €4.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus here.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.10/kg for cull ewes and €8/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass weight again this week.

There were over 800 sheep on offer at Kilkenny Mart today (Monday, August 25) with prices reduced by €2-8/head, according to a report from the mart.

Store lambs were described as selling "exceptionally well" with cull ewes making up to €270/head.

Butcher lambs made up to €200/head for 10 lambs averaging 54kg.

Factory lambs made up to €170 for 17 lambs averaging 46kg.

A pen of 10 store lambs weighing 40kg made €144/head with 14 lambs averaging 36kg making €141/head and 10 lambs weighing 32kg making €130/head.