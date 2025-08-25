TD calls for DAFM to appoint national director for animal welfare

Fianna Fáil TD, Erin McGreehan has called for a dedicated office and national director for animal welfare under the control of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Deputy McGreehan told Agriland that she will be seeking a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon when the Dáil returns after the summer recess next month (September).

The Louth TD made the call with an increasing number of animals, in particular dogs, being abandoned, as well as unsafe breeding, and unregulated puppy farms.

She said: "I think it's necessary for a whole pile of reasons, we have half a dozen bodies in control of animal welfare.

"It’s not about creating a new quango, it's about creating something in the department, a section that would act as a coordinator, as a liaison to start getting the data on all of this and start working to change.

"Unfortunately, we have lots of laws in the country, but we do very little enforcement. That's because it's so sporadic, it's so fragmented and it is all over the place. So we have a lot of problems. But I do think this could be a part of the solution," Deputy McGreehan added.

In a parliamentary question earlier this year, (June 2025), Deputy McGreehan asked Minister Heydon if he has any plans to appoint a national director of animal welfare.

In his response the minister said: "The programme for government places a positive emphasis on animal welfare and specifically commits to the continued robust enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which provides a modern framework for regulating and applying standards in the area of animal health and welfare.

"I am satisfied that these measures provide a comprehensive framework and sufficient safeguards to ensure the welfare of animals and I have no plans to set up any other authority," he added.

However, Deputy McGreehan said that she will continue to push for dedicated office and national director for animal welfare when the Dáil reconvenes.