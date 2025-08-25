Gardaí investigating after trailer stolen in Co. Clare

An Garda Síochána has received a report of an incident of theft that occurred in the Kilkishen area of Co. Clare.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that the incident occurred at approximately 9:30p.m and that a trailer has been reported as stolen.

The spokesperson said that "investigations are ongoing".

In a separate incident last week (August 21), members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Monaghan said they were investigating the theft of a trailer from the Drumhillagh area of Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

In a post on social media, gardaí in Co. Cavan and Co. Monaghan said that the incident occurred between the night of Wednesday, July 23, and early morning on Thursday, July 24.

According to the gardaí, the trailer is a blue 8x4 builders trailer, and it was stolen from a field.

In the social media post, gardaí attached a photo of what they said was "similar" to the stolen trailer.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan are appealing for anyone in the area or noticed anything suspicious to contact them at 042 9690190.

Separately, it was revealed last week (August 18) that reports of bogus tradesmen to gardaí increased by 57% in the first six months of 2025 (H1), when compared to the same period last year.

An Garda Síochána's provisional crime statistics show that overall fraud and economic crime offences were up by 73% on H1 2024 levels.

The data shows a 200% increase in incidents of forgery and false instruments, reports of deception rose by 178% and shopping/online auction fraud was up 166%.

Money laundering increased by 82%, fraud relating to accommodation rose by 22% and account takeover fraud was up by 18% compared to H1 2024.

There were reductions recorded in counterfeit notes and coins (-88%) and insurance fraud (-45%).

Reports of phishing/vishing/smishing reports, which normally involves scam calls, emails and texts seeking sensitive information, were down 26%.