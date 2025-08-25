Man aged in 40s dies in quad accident in Cavan

A man aged in his 40 has died in an accident in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, which is understood to have involved a quad.

Gardaí said that the incident occurred yesterday morning (Sunday, August 24) in Killeshandra, which is to the west of Cavan town. It is understood that the incident occurred on a farm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Cavan General Hospital. Gardaí confirmed that a post-mortem examination would take place.

Gardaí also said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was informed of the incident, and that personnel from the HSA were set to attend the scene.

A file will also be prepared for the Coroner's Court, according to gardaí.

In a statement to Agriland, gardaí confirmed: "Gardaí and emergency services responded to a fatal incident at a premises in Killeshandra, Co. Cavan [yesterday] morning, Sunday, August 24, 2025.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course," the garda statement added.

It went on to say "The Health and Safety Authority [has] been notified and will attend the scene".

The HSA confirmed that it was aware of the fatal incident, and has launched an investigation.

The authority indicated that no further information would be provided on the incident during that investigation.

Earlier this month, a Co. Mayo suckler farmer died in a incident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV, which includes quads) which occurred in the Tavrane area, near Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

An Garda Síochána said at the time: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal incident at a residential premises in Kilkelly, Co. Mayo on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

"A man was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene," the garda statement added.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to Agriland that it was made aware of that fatal incident, and had launched an investigation.