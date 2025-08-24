Mogeely gets set to hold second fundraising tillage day

Mogeely Vintage Tractor Club together with R&R Farms will hold their second annual tillage day in Mogeely, east Co. Cork, on Saturday, September 6.

All proceeds from the event will go to the HOPE foundation, a registered charity working with children living on the streets and in slums in Kolkata, India.

Tim Troy, secretary of Mogeely Vintage Tractor Club, said: "Last year's event raised €8,375 and we will be doing our best to come close to the same amount this year.

"It is worth noting that it is the 20th anniversary of the National Ploughing Championships on the same site back in 2005 and the annual Imokilly ploughing match will take place at the event to mark the 20th anniversary," he said.

The day will also include live working demonstrations of vintage, classic, and modern tillage equipment. Local agri dealers will be on-site with large displays of modern machinery.

A Ford 600 anniversary collection will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the famous 600 series of tractors, originally released at the Smithfield Show in the UK in 1975.

"The 600 series pre-dated the release of the famous 'Q' Cab," Tim said.

'The club's intention is to have the range of 600 series tractors on-site at the tillage event and participate in a static display followed by a working demonstration."

All Ford 600 series tractors are welcome and in any condition.

"It's a day not to be missed for anyone local or from afar who has an interest in tillage equipment," he said.

Jim Hennessy whose father, Denis, founded the club in 1999, said that it has about 65 members, ranging in age from 12 to 84. As well as the tillage day, it holds two silage days and two road runs. The club also attends a lot of vintage events.

The Mogeely club meets once a month in the old school, Castlemartyr. New members are always welcome.