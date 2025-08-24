Beef kill: Rise in young bull supply as overall kill remains low

Latest beef kill figures show just under 25,500 head of cattle (excluding veal) were slaughtered in the week ending Sunday, August 17.

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), last week's kill is up by just over 1,000 head on the previous week but down by over 6,500 head on the same period of 2024.

The cumulative kill-to-date this year stands at 1.04 million head of cattle - down by almost 38,000 head year-on-year.

The table below gives an overview of the beef kill in the week ending Sunday, August 17, of this year versus the same week last year, and the total beef kill-to-date this year versus last year:

Animal Type Week ending

Sunday, Aug 17 Equivalent Last Year Cumulative 2025 Cumulative 2024 Young Bulls 1,886 1,257 75,280 76,904 Bulls 476 707 16,187 19,143 Steers 11,249 14,783 386,594 396,527 Cows 4,643 6,636 235,275 273,521 Heifers 7,218 8,653 328,894 314,067 Total 25,472 32,036 1,042,230 1,080,162

When comparing the figures with the same week of last year, the only category with a rise in numbers is the young bull kill, up by over 600 head in 2025.

While the total number of young bulls slaughtered last week account for less than 7.5% of the total beef kill last week, it is up from the 3.9% in the same week of last year and may indicate a reversal in the declining young bull kill figures of recent years.

The graph below illustrates the 2025 weekly beef kill trends compared to 2024.

As the graph above illustrates, the 2025 cattle supplies have been trending significantly below 2024 supplies since June.

While weekly kill numbers are expected to pick up towards the end of the year, overall supplies are expected to remain significantly below 2024.