Tractor safety course for teenagers to take place at Limerick Show

Two volunteers will be running a tractor safety course for teenagers at tomorrow's (Sunday, August 24) Limerick Show.

Richard O'Regan and John McNamara developed the course four years ago in a bid to promote farm safety, with an emphasis on tractor safety.

Speaking to Agriland, O'Regan spoke about what the teenagers can expect by signing up to the free programme, which will be held at Limerick Racecourse this Sunday.

He said the course will demonstrate safe tractor driving, with two driving stations in place run by accredited drivers.

The teenagers will also be shown how to carry out tractor maintenance in a safe manner.

As well as that, the course will provide demonstrations in first aid, while the youths will also hear from An Garda Síochána in regard to safe and legal driving practices.

As the two volunteers aim to elevate the experience for participants, O'Regan said: "We have five stations with two students at each station.

"We also have a station where we show HSA Survivor story videos picked for maximum impact."

The course also demonstrates a straw man being pulverised by a power takeoff (PTO) shaft, highlighting just how quickly an accident can happen.

O Regan said due to "sufficient sponsorship this year", there is no fee for the course, and encouraged anyone who wants to participate to email [email protected] before the show.

Members who take part in the course will be awarded a certificate upon completion.

Source: Richard O Regan/Tractor Safety Limerick

Related Stories

Organisers of the Limerick show said: "We all aspire to make Irish farms safer workplaces, so it is heartening to see this important theme take centre stage at the Limerick Show on Sunday, August 24.

"The event will feature a tractor safety course for teenagers, designed to help save lives and make our farms and roads safer."

The organisers highlighted how tractors account for more than half of vehicle-related deaths, adding that this course is crucial to help promote improved safety practices.

The show - which in its 93rd year - attracts up to 15,000 visitors, 1,000 competitors, and 150 trade exhibitors. The event is free for children under 16, while students with valid student IDs can enter for €10 and adults for €15.