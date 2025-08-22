Heritage Council launches National Hedgerows Week 2025

Teagasc and the Heritage Council are today, Friday, August 22, launching National Hedgerow Week 2025 - an initiative to raise awareness of the value of hedgerows in our landscapes.

Events run from Friday, August 29 to Sunday, September 7, and include demonstrations on how to plant and manage hedgerows, how to maximise their benefits for biodiversity, and how to provide them with seasonal care.

Hedgerow Week, which takes place from Friday, 29 August – Sunday, 7 September is a partnership between Teagasc and @HeritageHubIRE. The focus of the week is 'Hedge Cutting for Healthy Hedges'.

Find out more https://t.co/uin3QGntlN@TeagascEnviron pic.twitter.com/kMu9lHnyJP — Teagasc (@teagasc) August 18, 2025

A number of events are being led by local authority biodiversity officers and include hedgerow and foraging in Co. Meath, Co. Kilkenny, Co. Offaly, and Co. Laois as well as a hedge laying demonstration in Co. Offaly.

National Hedgerow Week brings together farmers, ecologists and the public to discuss hedgerows from a variety of perspectives.

Hedgerows

This year, there will also be a specific event on Thursday, September 4, in Teagasc Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny for contractors, where industry experts will talk through hedge cutting machinery and safety considerations.

Teagasc countryside management specialist, Dr Catherine Keena said: “With the hedge cutting season opening in September, it is an appropriate time to celebrate hedges as the shopfront to farms. As we drive through the countryside, farmers should take pride in this most valuable network for nature.

"Hedges come in all shapes and sizes but for management they fall into two categories – topped and treeline hedges, and both are valuable providing different habitat spaces for our native biodiversity.

"A best practice management demonstration for these two hedge types will be fully discussed at the event at Teagasc Kildalton College on Thursday, September 4," Keena added.

The Heritage Council's head of climate change, Catherine Casey said: "We are delighted to partner once again with Teagasc to highlight the value of hedges. They are nature corridors through the countryside and how we manage them can greatly enhance their environmental value.

"The week provides a great opportunity for conversations on hedge management with farmers, landowners, agricultural contractors and the general public. It is a pleasure every year to see how these groups learn from each other through formal events and informal conversation,” Casey added.