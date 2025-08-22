CSO: Dairy producer prices rise 11% in one-year period

Producer prices for food products over the 12 months to July 2025 increased across a number of sectors with dairy products seeing the biggest rise at 11.1%.

That's according to the Wholesale Price Index July 2025, published today (Friday, August 22) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Producer prices for food products increased by 4% in the 12 months to July 2025, while the Food Products, Beverages & Tobacco Index was up by 2.9%.

Other food sectors to see a rise in the 12-month period were 'meat & meat products' (+6.7%), and 'vegetables & animal oils & fats' (-16.2%).

The most noteworthy changes in other producer prices in the year to July 2025 were: 'Chemicals & Chemical Products' (+30.8%), 'Beverages' (-3.6%), and 'Mining & Quarrying' (-3.6%).

Meanwhile, wholesale electricity prices rose by 4.6% in the month to July 2025 and were 10.3% lower than July 2024.

Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 1% higher in July 2025 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods were down by 3.9%. Overall, manufacturing producer prices were 3.5% lower in the year.

Wholesale prices for construction products declined by 0.2% in the month to July 2025 but rose by 0.4% in the 12 months since July 2024.

Commenting on the release, statistician in the Prices Division at CSO Ireland, Deirdre Toher said: “Wholesale price inflation showed a decrease in July 2025 with a 0.5% decline in the overall Producer Price Index for manufacturing industries in the month.

"The overall Producer Price Index is at its lowest value since February 2022.

"The price index for export sales was down by 0.5% since June 2025 and is at the lowest value of this index since October 2021, while the index for home sales was up by 0.5% in the month.

"Producer prices for products sold on the domestic market were 1.0% higher in July 2025 compared with July 2024. In the 12 months to July 2025, export producer prices fell by 3.9%, while overall producer prices were down by 3.5%," she added.

All indices in the series are based on prices on the 15th of the month. Quarterly and annual indices are simple averages of the corresponding monthly indices, according to the CSO.

Prices used in the compilation of the indices are:

Excluding delivery charges itemised on the invoice separately;

After discounts or surcharges are applied;

Before addition of direct subsidies;

Exclusive of VAT (except for certain private vehicles);

Inclusive of excise duty.

The CSO has said that every effort is made by the Wholesale Prices Section to collect all prices for the relevant month. Where this is not possible late prices are included in the following month’s calculations.