Rural town in Co. Mayo opens first ever vet practice

A veterinary practice in the rural town of Balla, Co. Mayo has opened its doors to the public as the town's first ever practice.

In order to address rural vet shortages, the independent owner and operator, Shane McCarvill opened Farm Vets Balla.

The practice is located on the grounds of Western Farming Co-op in Lognamuck, Balla, Co. Mayo and offers a full suite of large animal veterinary services and round-the-clock care to the region’s farming community.

According to McCarvill, the practice is dedicated exclusively to farm animals, including cattle, sheep, horses, and donkeys across the region, providing a vital 24-hour service, including routine and emergency animal care, herd health planning, and TB testing services, among others.

The vet said that his practice arises from a "very real and growing need" for accessible, independent veterinary support for farmers.

McCarvill said: "We’re exclusively focused on farm animals. That allows us to give 100% of our attention to the specific challenges and needs of farmers. Our motto is simple – by farmers, for farmers.

“I’ve seen firsthand how important timely, reliable veterinary care is for farmers, especially in rural areas such as Co. Mayo."

"Across rural Ireland, there’s a growing shortage of farm animal vets and increasing difficulty in filling those vacancies. Farm Vets Balla is committed to supporting the local farming community by providing high-quality, accessible care for their animals,” the vet added.

The business was established following the Veterinary Council of Ireland's Workforce Report, which was released in May (2025).

Related Stories

The report highlighted the growing pressures on the veterinary workforce, including recruitment and retention challenges in rural areas, limited out-of-hours emergency cover, and work-life balance issues.

McCarvill's practice is situated on the N60, the main road between Castlebar and Claremorris. It will be open six days a week, Monday - Saturday, with emergency cover during evenings, nights and weekends, including Sundays.

The practice is located at F23 RW01. While an official launch event is planned for a later date, the practice will be open to the public from Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

For further information, farmers can contact Farm Vets Balla on 086-0672121.