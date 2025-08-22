EU-US trade deal 'delivers nothing for EU agri sector' - farm group

The recently concluded EU-US trade agreement "delivers nothing for the EU agriculture sector", according to Copa Cogeca.

The umbrella organisation representing farmers and agricultural cooperatives was reacting as further details about the deal were announced yesterday (Thursday, August 22).

The publication of the agreement confirms that a 15% tariff will now apply toEU exports to the US, including Irish products such as pharmaceuticals.

Copa Cogeca said that this deal "grants improved market access for US agri-food products, while EU producers are left facing higher tariffs, now rising to 15%, on key export products".

"This one-sided outcome is not only unjustified - it is deeply damaging to a sector already under pressure from rising costs, regulatory constraints, and increasing global competition," the group said.

Copa Cogeca said that EU agriculture is "being asked to accept weaker trading terms, while the US reaps new advantages".

"This is not reciprocity - it is a strategic error that undermines the EU's own farmers, agri-cooperatives and rural economies.

"The European Commission must continue to negotiate with the US lowering of the tariffs on key agricultural exports," it added.

The organisation called on the EU Commission to urgently conduct an impact assessment of this agreement on the EU agriculture sector, including a detailed analysis of the substitution effects.

"Competitor countries, such as for example Australia and Argentina, will continue to benefit from lower 10% tariffs, meaning EU producers are now at an even greater disadvantage in a key market," it said.

Copa Cogeca added that the agreement "confirms a worrying trend: agriculture is being consistently deprioritised in EU trade negotiations".

"We call on the commission to explain how this outcome aligns with its stated objectives on the strategic role of our sector for Europe, rural resilience, and fair trade and to outline immediate steps on how it plans to mitigate the negative impact," it said.

Ciaran Mullooly MEP

Meanwhile, Irish MEP Ciarán Mullooly said there is "ongoing uncertainty" for the Irish whiskey sector under the deal.

“We urgently need clarity, and I will write today to the European Commission urging it to conclude negotiations on wines and spirits with the US," he said.

Related Stories

In 2024, Ireland exported €72 billion worth of goods to the US. Mullooly said that the new 15% tariff will cost Ireland an estimated €10 billion annually.

“This is not a good day for Ireland. We are now grappling with the consequences of the Trump Presidency," he said.

The Midlands–North-West MEP noted that there was "at least one positive outcome for the agri-food sector".

He said that President Donald Trump has "dropped his demand that the EU accept imports of hormone-treated beef, and the deal also confirms there is no obligation on the EU to import chlorinated chicken".