Healy-Rae announces next tranche of forestry machinery grant

Minister of State for forestry, farm safety and horticulture Michael Healy-Rae has announced the opening of the second tranche of the grant scheme for forestry harvesting machinery.

The measure is officially called the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme: Module 3 – Sustainable Forest Harvesting Machinery Grant.

The scheme will provide support to forestry contractors and timber hauliers for the purchase of new forest machinery that will "optimise the performance of forest operations", the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said.

According to the department, the objective of this intervention is to encourage the availability of sustainable timber harvesting, extraction and transport equipment in the marketplace to protect water quality and deliver on environmental and operator safety objectives.

Under the new Sustainable Forest Harvesting Machinery Grant, aid will be payable at the maximum rate of 65% on the accepted net cost of capital investments.

The minimum investment which will be considered for grant aid is €5,000 excluding VAT. The maximum grant aid level which will be considered is €50,000 excluding VAT.

Application forms can be obtained online and completed applications can be emailed to the department's Forest Service.

Commenting on the scheme, Minister Healy-Rae said: “This grant will continue to assist with the procurement of modern, efficient, and increasingly specialised machinery and equipment for forest operations.

"The new equipment and machinery supported under this scheme will be a benefit not only in terms of productivity and sustainability, but will also provide for better operator safety, ensuring that the forestry industry can continue to operate safely."

Minister of State Healy-Rae added: "Innovative forest machinery solutions eligible for funding under this scheme include the clearance and extraction of trees from reconstitution sites, such as those impacted by ash dieback disease.

"This scheme should also assist in increasing the harvest capacity of the sector, which can allow for the better mobilisation of windblown timber following storms Darragh and Éowyn," the minister said.

In other forestry related news, a new series of forestry clinics have been organised for this month and next month for forest owners who are still struggling with the impact of storm damaged forests.

Teagasc is holding the series of clinics to focus on areas significantly impacted by recent weather events.

The series of clinics is set to conclude on September 23.

At each clinic, forest owners can avail of free and personalised one-to-one consultation with an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor.