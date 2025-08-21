New series of forestry clinics to run for storm damage impact

A new series of forestry clinics have been organised for this month and next month for forest owners who are still struggling with the impact of storm damaged forests.

Teagasc is holding the series of clinics to focus on areas significantly impacted by recent weather events.

The series of clinics is set to conclude on September 23.

At each clinic, forest owners can avail of free and personalised one-to-one consultation with an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor.

The clinics, which are organised by the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, are in locations where significant storm damage occurred in late 2024 and January 2025.

These clinics will continue Teagasc's support for forest owners who are currently navigating post-storm timber harvesting and marketing processes, and planning for a new generation of trees, the advisory body said.

According to Teagasc, a personalised consultation with a forestry advisor will help empower forest owners to make informed decisions on the harvesting and sale of timber products.

Questions that will be addressed at the clinics include:

Steps in planning for harvest and sale;

Felling licence and forest roading supports;

Timber security, markets and sales planning;

Timber sales contracts;

Keeping track of timber from harvest to market;

Key aspects when planning for reforestation.

Tom Houlihan, acting head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department said: "With current timber harvesting very much focused on storm impacted forests, it is in every forest owners' interest to be informed as possible and to be in control of both timber harvesting and sales process.

"Teagasc forestry advisors are available to support forest owners on all aspects of forestry," Houlihan added.

"We are happy to organise this current series of clinics with a particular focus on providing continued post-storm guidance and decision support for forest owners who may be planning for timber harvest and sale and for those who have these processes already underway."

While the emphasis for these upcoming clinics is post-storm guidance and advice, new and existing forest owners are also welcome to attend the meetings, Teagasc said.

Prior booking for the events are necessary. Those attending should also bring maps and other relevant information on the day of attendance at the clinic.

The locations and dates of the clinics are outlined below: