New series of forestry clinics to run for storm damage impact

A new series of forestry clinics have been organised for this month and next month for forest owners who are still struggling with the impact of storm damaged forests.
Teagasc is holding the series of clinics to focus on areas significantly impacted by recent weather events.
The series of clinics is set to conclude on September 23.
At each clinic, forest owners can avail of free and personalised one-to-one consultation with an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor.
The clinics, which are organised by the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, are in locations where significant storm damage occurred in late 2024 and January 2025.
These clinics will continue Teagasc's support for forest owners who are currently navigating post-storm timber harvesting and marketing processes, and planning for a new generation of trees, the advisory body said.
According to Teagasc, a personalised consultation with a forestry advisor will help empower forest owners to make informed decisions on the harvesting and sale of timber products.
Questions that will be addressed at the clinics include:
Tom Houlihan, acting head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department said: "With current timber harvesting very much focused on storm impacted forests, it is in every forest owners' interest to be informed as possible and to be in control of both timber harvesting and sales process.
"Teagasc forestry advisors are available to support forest owners on all aspects of forestry," Houlihan added.
While the emphasis for these upcoming clinics is post-storm guidance and advice, new and existing forest owners are also welcome to attend the meetings, Teagasc said.
Prior booking for the events are necessary. Those attending should also bring maps and other relevant information on the day of attendance at the clinic.
The locations and dates of the clinics are outlined below:
|Teagasc centre
|Address (Eircode)
|Date
|Claremorris
|An Clar Business Park, Galway Road, Claremorris, Co. Mayo (F12 Y0T4)
|August 27
|Ballinasloe
|Deerpark, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway (H53 HX21)
|August 28
|Ballyhaise
|Ballyhaise Advisory Office, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan (H12 E392)
|August 28
|Mullingar
|Teagasc Bellview, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath (N91 PK10)
|September 2
|Manorhamilton
|Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim (F91 DXE1)
|September 2
|Navan
|Kells Road, Navan, Co. Meath (C15 NR97)
|September 2
|Longford
|Town Centre, Longford (N39 T180)
|September 4
|Dundalk
|Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth (A91 PVW4)
|September 4
|Letterkenny
|Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal (F92 VE89)
|September 9
|Monaghan
|Coolshannagh, Monaghan (H18 Y563)
|September 9
|Ballymote
|Carrownanty Road, Ballymote, Sligo (F56 A585)
September 16
|Scariff
|Fossa Beg, Scariff, Co. Clare (V94 NX58)
|September 22
|Ennis
|Station Road, Ennis, Co. Clare (V95 R889)
|September 23