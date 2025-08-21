Kilkenny council launches Biodiversity Action Plan

Kilkenny County Council has published its Kilkenny County Biodiversity Action Plan 2025 - 2030, and has committed to record, conserve, and restore habitats.

It has also committed to protect and, where possible, restore ecological corridors.

The five year action plan was unveiled at Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny,

Community groups, landowners, statutory agencies, elected members and council officials all worked together with biodiversity specialists over 18 months on the plan, which provides Kilkenny County Council an opportunity to "examine its own work practices".

According to the council, the plan showcases how Kilkenny is "leading the way" by designing nature-inclusive housing estates, parks and open spaces.

The plan also provides a structured approach to biodiversity restoration, outlining objectives and actions needed to protect and enhance biodiversity, developed in the context of both national and international biodiversity commitments.

Just three other counties have so far published Biodiversity Action Plans under Heritage Council guidelines; Offaly County Council, Galway County Council and Limerick County Council.

The development of the action plan was assisted by the newly-established Biodiversity Working Group.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Mary Hilda Cavanagh said: "By completing biodiversity best practice, the council will improve ecological connectivity and empower local communities to connect with nature.

“Biodiversity policy is being embedded in all aspects of council operations and through educational and outreach initiatives, appropriate biodiversity actions will be encouraged, with skills developed to contribute towards biodiversity recording and restoration well beyond the duration of this action plan," she added.

The objectives of the Kilkenny Biodiversity Action Plan 2025-2030 are to:

Provide biodiversity leadership at a local level.

Strengthen local biodiversity policy and integrate biodiversity procedures into council operations.

Manage public open spaces for biodiversity.

Conduct habitat mapping and monitoring to support data-driven management decisions.

Record and monitor protected species or species of conservation concern.

Foster engagement, education, and promotion of best practice biodiversity action.

According to Kilkenny County Council, invasive species control works have been taking place at Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in the run-up to the action plan launch.