Lakeland Dairies launches second year of bursary programme

Lakeland Dairies has launched the second year of its Pathway to a Better Future Bursary Programme.
The announcement was made by chief people officer, Liz Shouldice at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan yesterday (Tuesday, August 20).
She said: “We are delighted to launch the Pathway to a Better Future bursary for the second year.
"At Lakeland Dairies, we believe in investing not only in our business but also in the people and communities that shape our cooperative.
This year, six students will each receive an award of €2,000/£2,000 to support their studies at undergraduate or higher-level degree (Masters or PhD) levels.
Eligible fields of study include agricultural science, dairy or food science, engineering, sustainability, supply chain or any other relevant field.
To be eligible, applicants must be:
According to Lakeland Dairies, awardees will be offered opportunities for work placements within the company.
Students may also receive priority consideration for places on the cooperative’s Graduate Programme.
Bursaries will be awarded following an application and interview process.
Applications should be submitted via the link accessed on the Lakeland Dairies website.
This can then be followed by an email to the following email address, [email protected] and must include:
The closing date for applications is Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Lakeland Dairies chairperson, Niall Matthews said: “The strength of Lakeland Dairies lies in our people, from our 3,200 farm families and employees to the next generation who will carry our industry forward.
"Through this bursary scheme, we are proud to support students who are passionate about agriculture, science and innovation, and who will play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future for dairy.”