Lakeland Dairies launches second year of bursary programme

Lakeland Dairies has launched the second year of its Pathway to a Better Future Bursary Programme.

The announcement was made by chief people officer, Liz Shouldice at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan yesterday (Tuesday, August 20).

She said: “We are delighted to launch the Pathway to a Better Future bursary for the second year.

"At Lakeland Dairies, we believe in investing not only in our business but also in the people and communities that shape our cooperative.

"This programme supports talented young people as they pursue their studies and opens up opportunities for them to become part of the future of our industry.”

This year, six students will each receive an award of €2,000/£2,000 to support their studies at undergraduate or higher-level degree (Masters or PhD) levels.

Eligible fields of study include agricultural science, dairy or food science, engineering, sustainability, supply chain or any other relevant field.

To be eligible, applicants must be:

A child of a Lakeland Dairies milk supplier;

A child of a Lakeland Dairies employee.

According to Lakeland Dairies, awardees will be offered opportunities for work placements within the company.

Students may also receive priority consideration for places on the cooperative’s Graduate Programme.

Bursaries will be awarded following an application and interview process.

Applications should be submitted via the link accessed on the Lakeland Dairies website.

Related Stories

This can then be followed by an email to the following email address, [email protected] and must include:

Curriculum Vitae;

Personal statement (including your perspective on the importance of the dairy industry on the island of Ireland);

Details of academic programme and university.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Pictured (l-r): Niall Matthews; Audrey Chew; Liz Shouldice; Irene Fitzpatrick; and Colin Kelly. Source: Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies chairperson, Niall Matthews said: “The strength of Lakeland Dairies lies in our people, from our 3,200 farm families and employees to the next generation who will carry our industry forward.

"Through this bursary scheme, we are proud to support students who are passionate about agriculture, science and innovation, and who will play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future for dairy.”