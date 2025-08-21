No decision made on continuing soil sampling programme - DAFM

No decision has been made regarding the continuation of the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said.

A spokesperson for the department told Agriland that specific funding has not been allocated for a future programme at this stage.

The Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme most recently opened for applications in October 2024. This was phase 3 of the programme.

There were approximately 4,300 applicants approved to participate, according to the department.

Both the sampling and analysis work is currently underway, with this phase due for completion in Q3 of 2025.

It was announced in Budget 2025 that €6m was allocated to the scheme for 2025, with no decision made yet on the continuation of the scheme into 2026.

Building on the success of the pilot programme, phase two of the scheme was opened in October 2023.

There was a total of 7,000 applicants approved to participate in this phase, which was due for completion in Q2 of 2025.

In 2024, the total expenditure on the programme was €6.5m.

The programme provides farmers and their advisors with comprehensive details about the nutrient status, carbon status and indicators of soil health on their farms.

According to the department, these results can be used to target soil management and farming practices to achieve economic and environmental sustainability on farms.

Instead of a payment, each farmer receives the analysis reports with information on nutrients, soil carbon and indications of the presence of harmful bacteria.

Participation is voluntary and has been open to all regions and farming enterprises.

This programme covers the cost of up to 16 individual soil samples for nutrient analysis, soil acidity, organic matter content and one test for surveillance of antimicrobial resistance per farm.