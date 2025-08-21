Farmer appeal after 15 sheep go missing in Co. Kilkenny

A farmer in Co. Kilkenny has said that 15 sheep from his flock have gone missing from a hill in Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

James Doyle, a farmer with cattle, dairy, and sheep, told Agriland that he has a flock of 72 sheep, but that 15 were "stolen" on July 29, 2025.

He claimed: "I have seen where the sheep broke out, they obviously broke out into a neighbours field. Wherever they went after that, they must have been picked up and stolen.

“Nothing like this ever happened before. It’s terrible, we are walking until 10 o’clock every night in the dark looking for them," Doyle added.

Doyle posted an advert online asking for any information about the whereabouts of the sheep. He claims that he was then contacted by An Garda Síochána about the incident.

According to the farmer, some of the 15 sheep that are missing were hoggets.

"I recently bought the hoggets, I was delighted with how they were getting on. I'm not giving up hope that we will get them back just yet," he said.

The farmer outlined that the sheep were recently sheared and marked with a red D on their backs.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the sheep can contact Doyle on 086 0700455.

Separately, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information following the suspected theft of sheep in Co. Tyrone.

This week, the PSNI stated that 21 sheep were allegedly stolen from the Glenelly Road in Omagh, stating the alleged theft took place opposite Goles Forest.

The police said the incident occurred sometime before August 12 with an investigation now under way.

The sheep that were allegedly stolen have been described as black-faced horned Lanark Hoggets.

All the sheep which are now missing had being wearing a purple tag with 'D. Brown Goles' labelled on them.

The police have asked that anyone that knows the whereabouts of these animals or has any further information on the case to contact them by calling 101 and using the reference number 280 of August 16.