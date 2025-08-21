Reminder: Closing date for TAMS tranche 9 approaching

Farmers are being reminded that the current round of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) will close shortly.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that applications for tranche 9 of the scheme must be submitted by 11:59p.m on September 5, 2025.

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Tranche 8 of the scheme, which closed on June 6, saw some 5,364 applications submitted to the department.

The latest data published by the department shows that 60% of the applications made under tranche 6 of TAMS have now been approved.

2,988 out of the 4,930 applications made under this round have been cleared by officials.

As of August 18, 1,599 applications were still to be processed, 204 had been rejected and 139 withdrawn.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 6 applications for the various schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,425 60 46 509 810 Dairy Equipment Scheme 363 3 30 147 183 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,136 71 17 348 700 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 510 5 7 45 453 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 388 17 13 112 246 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 47 3 1 15 28 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 307 10 4 196 97 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 171 11 5 12 143 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 240 11 6 92 131 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 343 13 10 123 197 Total 4,930 204 139 1,599 2,988 TAMS 3 tranche 6 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data also confirms that 1,391 applications submitted under tranche 7, the emergency TAMS tranche that opened in response to Storm Éowyn, have been approved.

DAFM said that 598 applications are still "in progress", 139 have been rejected and 53 were withdrawn.

5,138 out of the 5,823 applications lodged for tranche 5 have also been approved. A further 256 applications from this round have yet to be fully processed by department officials.