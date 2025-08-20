Annaghmore Fitz Atlee EX96 is the 2025 Baileys Champion Cow

Annaghmore Fitz Atlee EX96 has claimed the Baileys Champion Cow title for 2025 in a dairy breeding contest sponsored by Diageo and Tirlán.

Annaghmore Fitz Atlee EX96, a six-year-old Holstein Friesian cow, co-owned by Phillip and Linda Jones of the Hallow Holsteins from Co. Wexford and Joel and Clive Richardson of the Annaghmore Holsteins' herd from Co. Armagh, has been crowned the 2025 Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow.

This year’s winning breeder was presented with a cheque for €3,000 and the prestigious Virginia Milk Products Cup by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, alongside representatives from Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier, Tirlán at the 82nd Virginia Show in Co. Cavan.

In congratulating the winner, Minister Heydon said: “I am delighted to be here today to present this prestigious award. The standard of dairy cows on show at this event is a tribute to the dedication of all those involved in the sector.

"I congratulate all our competitors on what has been a truly fantastic competition, which once again showcases why Ireland’s dairy industry is so highly rated by global consumers."

"I also acknowledge both Diageo and Tirlán for their continued support of this annual competition and their support to the Irish grass-fed dairy sector.

"The continued success of Irish Cream, our all-island geographical indication, is a testament to the hard work of all those involved in the sector. I wish you all every success in the continued delivery of quality Irish food products, both domestically and around the world,” the minister added.

The Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition continues to showcase Ireland’s finest dairy breeding, with strength, body conformation, and proven milk production capability forming the foundation for the judges’ decisions.

Fondly known as the ‘all-Ireland for dairy cows’, there was much at stake for the owners of these great cows.

A win in the show-ring at ‘The Baileys’ is the ultimate form of promotion for any breeder’s herd and there is huge pride in representing their counties.

As well as the overall title, there was a section for the best heifer in milk and also best junior cow. There was a range of category prizes to be won, such as best protein award, best Economic Breeding Index (EBI) award and best exhibitor-bred award.

The judge on the day was Giuseppe Beltramino from Buriasco, which is just south-west of the Italian city of Turin in the region of Piedmont.

The Italian has a lifetime of experience in pedigree dairy breeding and showing.

His family runs the well-known Bel Holstein herd, and he remains actively involved in managing and exhibiting homebred cows alongside his brothers Mauro and Piero.

The judge Giuseppe Beltramino analysing his final pick of 10 cows

Remarking on his choice for the Baileys Champion Cow, Beltramino said: “The three cows are very much similar in pattern, very feminine with clean bones but my champion edges it with her hip placement, more length, and more body depth.”

The Champion cow produced 13,467kg of milk in her last lactation, with 3.59% protein and 3.98% fat, producing a staggering 1,019kg of milk solids.

The Hallow Holsteins were not finished yet, as Hallow Denver Twizzle, a five-year-old cow, was declared Reserve Champion.

The Honourable Mention went to Co. Monaghan, to the Greenlea Holsteins, with their heifer in milk, Greenlea Hurricane Isa.

Special category winners included:

Best Heifer in Milk – Greenlea Hurricane Isa of the Greenlea Holsteins, Co. Monaghan;

Junior Cow winner - WTS O'Leila et IMP, owned by Richard Kingston from Co. Tipperary;

Best EBI Award – Evergrange Conan Missy P Red, owned by George Beattie from Co. Wicklow;

Best Protein Award – Lumville M Danoise from the Annaghmore Herd in Co. Armagh.

The winner of the highest EBI cow at the Baileys Cow competition, James Beattie on the halter

Reflecting on the day’s achievements, Shane Kelly, corporate relations cirector at Diageo Ireland, said: “Today we celebrated the very best of Irish dairy breeding. It’s inspiring to see the dedication and passion that goes into taking part in this competition. "

"The standard of entries this year was exceptional and we’re proud to stand alongside our partners at Tirlán in recognising the Holstein Friesian dairy farming community for their commitment to breeding excellence.”

Speaking at the event, Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said: “Competitions like this continue to highlight the commitment of our farming community to excellence in breeding, sustainability, and animal welfare standards."

He added: "The 2025 Virginia Show once again brings to the fore the very best of Irish agriculture - a cornerstone of our rural economy. Family farms remain the backbone of rural Ireland, and we are proud to support both the Virginia Show and the wider rural community.”