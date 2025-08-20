Heydon not to back any FG Áras nominees as director of elections

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has indicated he will not back any particular party colleague for his party's presidential nomination due to serving in the role as director of elections for Fine Gael.

The minister said that precedent would prohibit him from backing a candidate for the Fine Gael nomination while he serves as director of elections.

Speaking at the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan today (Wednesday, August 20), Minister Heydon said: "I had the great honour to be asked by the Tánaiste [and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris] to be director of elections for Fine Gael in the presidential election.

"So precedent would mean I won't nominate anyone when I'm in that position and I'll be director of elections running the campaign from a Fine Gael perspective for whoever our candidate is.

The minister acknowledged Mairead McGuinness, who was forced to pull out of the race on personal grounds, indicating that it was a blow for the party.

He said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with Mairead McGuinness and her family. We've lost a great candidate out of this race but she's not lost to Fine Gael, and she'll be back when she gets back on her feet and we all wish her really well.

"From the broader perspective then, you see the talent and the depth within Fine Gael when people of the calibre of Heather [Humphreys] and Seán [Kelly] are putting their names forward and there is still two weeks, there is time for other people to put their name forward.

Fine Gael has opened a two-week window for its members to put their names forward to seek the party nomination.

The minister would not be drawn on the potential outcome of the Fine Gael selection process, despite Heather Humphreys appearing to have the upper hand.

"We won't be commenting on the process throughout it. There is a two-week period here, nominations are open until noon on September 2 and it is up to people in Fine Gael to seek the required support which is clearly outlined as...what is required in that two-week process," Minister Heydon said.

He added: "It's great to see people of the calibre of Heather and Seán put their names forward. I don't know if others will do so in the time ahead but we have until September 2, we won't be commenting further on the process until we reach that point.

"When you see the calibre of people...coming after such a shock for us with the loss of Mairead McGuinness from the campaign - Mairead was a clear front runner [and] that was a very big adjustment for us in Fine Gael - I think you see the strength and depth within Fine Gael," Minister Heydon said.