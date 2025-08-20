Deadline imminent for public consultation on slurry storage

There is less than one week left for farmers and the public to contribute to a public consultation on proposed changes to planning permission exemptions which could include slurry storage.

A four-week public consultation opened on July 29 and will end on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Current planning exemptions have been in place for more than 20 years, but the government is examining what is exempt from planning and assessing whether it is "fit for purpose".

New regulations will be drafted in the coming months and people are encouraged to share their "insights and concerns" by making a submission to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage until Tuesday, August 26.

Under the proposed changes there are potential new areas where exemptions should be considered according to the department.

These range from additional slurry storage capacity to fencing specifications, animal housing and biomass boiler units.

Proposal 1:

Extending the exemption in respect of the erection of fencing on farms under Class 4 to sites where there is an environmental plan approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM).

Proposal 2:

In support of compliance with the nitrates directive, provide additional slurry storage capacity on farms with a total maximum capacity of no more than 1,500m³.

However under the proposals consideration "needs to be given to this aggregated total and appropriate separation distances" between farm holdings and adjacent properties.

It has outlined that this aggregated total would include existing slurry storage exemption provisions associated with structures for the housing of animals under Class 6 and a new exemption for a standalone slurry storage tank of up to 1,000m³.

Proposal 3:

In the interest of animal welfare "increase the exemption under Class 6 in relation to animal housing size from 200m² to 300m²". The government has detailed that this would involve an aggregated threshold "of no more than 450m²".

Proposal 4:

Solar panels on the roofs of farm buildings to support the running of a farm with supporting battery storage to assist in promoting resilience.

Proposal 5:

Wind turbine exempted size under Class 18 is currently 20m but the government is questioning if this should be reconsidered to support self-generation power.

Proposal 6:

Related Stories

Should the conditions of current exemption for biomass boiler units be reviewed with regard to size and location?

Proposal 7:

Should the placement of anaerobic digestion (AD) units with regard to size and location be considered?

The government has said that, following a review of all submissions received during the public consultation process, updated exempted development regulations will be "finalised as quickly as possible".