Heydon: 'Substantial progress' made in improving equine welfare

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has said that "substantial progresses" has been made in implementing the recommendations of the Wall Report to improve equine welfare and traceability.

Minister Heydon has today (August 20) published a status report on his action plan to deliver recommendations of the report.

The plan was published in March, 2025, and set out an "ambitious roadmap" of 37 actions under five headings to rebuild Ireland's equine traceability system in line with proposed reforms

The headings are:

Ensure owner accountability through better traceability;

Stricter enforcement of equine identification and registration legislation;

Highest level of protection for horses at end of life;

Maximising the benefits of scientific and technology innovation;

Strong communication and influence.

The status report shows that all 37 actions have been advanced with particular progress made towards a new IT system to support the proposed changes, as well as the initiatives on education and grant aid for modernisation.

Minister Heydon said: "Traceability is essential to the protection of horses. Gaps in traceability allow for neglect and mistreatment without accountability.

"I am committed to implementing a new equine traceability system which will ensure our horses’ health and welfare are protected throughout their lives."

"The progress evidenced in the status report is the result of close cooperation and consultation with equine stakeholders and I would like to thank them or the positivity with which they have engaged with this reform," the minister added.

The report states that the IT project to build a new equine traceability system is at an advanced stage and on track to conclude by the end of the year.

The foundation of the new system is the 2024 census returns and these have already been converted into equine herd profiles, similar to the cattle system.

"We have seen how continuous IT development of our cattle traceability system has allowed it to evolve to meet market and consumer demands. My department has prioritised the design of an IT system that will allow high levels of traceability while," Minister Heydon said.

According to DAFM, stricter enforcement is being actioned through a new inspection regime for equine holdings which is near conclusion.

Work is also ongoing to strengthen oversight of assembly centres and enforce registration requirements.

The department also outlined that measures to protect equine welfare at the end of life are progressing, and that Teagasc training for advisers has been carried out, with new procedures in place.

Related Stories

DAFM also outlined that integration of the national veterinary prescription system with the equine database is expected by the end of quarter three (Q3) 2025.

The department said that it has "actively engaged" with a broad range of equine stakeholders, veterinary practitioners, sales companies, and animal welfare organisations.

It highlighted that new booklet outlining equine owner responsibilities has been published, and will soon be issued to circa 22,000 equine premises registration numbers (EPRNs).

Finally, DAFM said it is committed to the establishment of an equine slaughter facility.