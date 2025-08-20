Donegal farmer to be appointed new INHFA president

Donegal native Pheilim Molloy is poised to succeed Vincent Roddy as president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association (INHFA) at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) to be held at Percy French Hotel, Strokestown on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Outgoing president Vincent Roddy said Molloy accepted the nomination for president at a National Council meeting held on Monday, August 18, following a nomination process conducted over the last number of weeks with county and branch officers.

In wishing him every success in his new role, Roddy pointed to the vast experience Pheilim Molloy has which “will be invaluable in the coming two years as we work towards a new CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] programme and address the challenges posed by the Nature Restoration Law while continuing to grow the organisation".

Incoming INHFA president, Pheilim Molloy. Image source: Brian Farrell

Roddy added that over the past few years, Molloy has "played an important role in terms of policy and organisational development through a term as national vice-president and as national chair over the last two years while also holding key roles at county level in Donegal including county chair".

“As president he will now get the opportunity to lead from the front in what promises to be an exciting time for the INHFA."

In discussing his own two terms as president, Roddy has thanked all INHFA members and especially those that have held an officer position for their work and dedication during his four years as president.

Roddy outlined how honoured he was to have held the role of president adding that he "is now looking forward to working with the incoming president and his team over the coming two years".

The INHFA was established in January 2015 to represent farmers on marginalised, hill and designated land.

The INHFA works to ensure the viability of the family farm and the farming way of life that has developed on 'high nature value' and hill type land.

The organisation works to ensure farming communities are valued both for their agricultural output and the positive benefits their way of farming provides to biodiversity and ecosystem services and animal welfare.

It highlights farmers' issues through lobbying and representation at national and European levels, as well as offering ongoing confidential advice and guidance to individual farmers at local level.